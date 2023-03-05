Independent Spirit Awards 2023: Christopher Rosen, Joyce Eng and Keith Simanton top all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Experts Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDb) for a terrific score of 90.91% when predicting the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards winners on Saturday. Our top scorers are best among 12 journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year.

Over 2,400 people worldwide predicted these indie film champs with our top scorers getting 10 of 11 movie categories correct. Winners at the Santa Monica ceremony hosted by Hasan Minhaj included “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and its stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu, plus surprise winner “Joyland” for Best International Film.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other nine Experts predicting, Erik Davis (Fandango), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Anne Thompson (IndieWire), and Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) are at 81.82%. We then have Clayton Davis (Variety) at 72.73%. Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Tim Gray (Variety) are tied at 63.64%. Peter Travers (ABC) finishes at 54.55%.

