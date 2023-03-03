‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ faces fellow Oscar-nominated doc ‘All that Breathes’ at Independent Spirit Awards

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” was the early Oscar front-runner for Best Documentary Feature before the tide started turning with industry groups. But the outlook is good for the film at the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday March 4. That said, it might be a close race against another Oscar-nominated doc, “All that Breathes.”

“All the Beauty” tells the story of artist Nan Goldin and her mission to hold the Sackler family accountable for the opioid crisis, which their company Purdue Pharma fueled by pushing addictive paid medication for profit. It won the trifecta of critics’ prizes from New York, Los Angeles, and National Society journos, and as of this writing it gets leading odds of 59/20 with support from seven of the 10 Experts we’ve surveyed so far from major media outlets. It’s also backed unanimously by our Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. If the film does win, it could be a crucial turning point for the film right in the middle of Oscar voting, which takes place from March 2-7.

But “All That Breathes” is also an Oscar nominee and has been a formidable opponent throughout Oscar season. Following brothers in India who care for the ailing kite population in Delhi, the film won awards at the Sundance and Cannes Film Festivals in 2022, along with the Cinema Eye Honors Award for Best Nonfiction Feature. It beat “All the Beauty” at the jury-voted Gotham Awards, and it won the International Documentary Association Award for Best Feature. So it’s going to put up a big fight. Three Experts are currently predicting it to upset.

The Spirit Awards are unique in that they’re open to any film-lovers who pay the organization’s yearly dues. That makes them more populist than other awards groups, often favoring the highest-profile Oscar contenders, which is good news for “All the Beauty,” “All That Breathes,” and “A House Made of Splinters,” the three nominees here that overlap with the motion picture academy’s choices. Do you agree with our consensus that “All the Beauty” will be the film that capitalizes?

