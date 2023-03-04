38th Independent Spirit Awards: full winners list in 22 categories (UPDATING LIVE)

The 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards are being handed out Saturday, March 4, from Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, CA in a show hosted by Hasan Minhaj. Much as it paced the Oscar nominations, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” lads the way among all film nominees with eight Independent Spirit noms, including Best Feature and honors for director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), lead performance (Michelle Yeoh), supporting performance (Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan) and breakthrough performance (Stephanie Hsu). Todd Field’s “TÁR” earned seven nominations, including director and screenplay (Field), lead performance (Cate Blanchett) and supporting (Nina Hoss). “Aftersun” scored five bids.

Scroll down to see the Indie Spirit Awards winners list live as it happens today. We’ve also included the complete roster of nominees in every category.

Besides “Everything Everywhere” and “TÁR,” the film competing for top feature are “Our Father, the Devil,” “”Bones and All” and “Women Talking.” All but “Our Father” and “Bones” are also up for Oscar Best Picture, making it possible for both Film Independent and the film academy to choose the same best film for the seventh time in 13 years. Both groups chose “The Artist” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “Birdman” (2014), “Spotlight” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016) and “Nomadland” (2020).

In the television categories, leading the way for year for top new scripted series are “The Bear,” “Pachinko,” “The Porter,” “Severance” and “Station Eleven.” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Station Eleven” tallied three nominations apiece to lead the way. Notable nominees include Emmy winners Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott” along with SAG Award winner Janelle James. Other nominees from include Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets,” Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven” and “Severance’s” Adam Scott.

Now in its 38th year, the Spirit Awards honor independent voices working outside the major studio system. This year, the sponsoring Film Independent increased the budget limit for qualifying films from $22.5 million to $30 million, enabling “Everything Everywhere All at Once” to count among the indies with its reported $25 million budget. This also marks the Indie Spirits’ first lineup with gender-neutral acting categories. Rather than hand out honors for Best Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress, the categories now include no reference to gender at all – hence, Best Lead Performance and Best Supporting Performance.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)

“Bones and All”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Our Father, the Devil”

“TÁR”

“Women Talking”

BEST DIRECTOR

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Halina Reijn, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

BEST SCREENPLAY

Lena Dunham, “Catherine Called Birdy”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Kogonada, “After Yang”

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

K.D. Dávila, “Emergency”

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, “Bodies Bodies Bodies”

John Patton Ford, “Emily the Criminal”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Dale Dickey, “A Love Song”

Mia Goth, “Pearl”

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Aubrey Plaza, “Emily the Criminal”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Taylor Russell, “Bones and All”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”

Nina Hoss, “TÁR”

Brian d’Arcy James, “The Cathedral”

X – Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Trevante Rhodes, “Bruiser”

Theo Rossi, “Emily the Criminal”

Mark Rylance, “Bones and All”

Jonathan Tucker, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Gabrielle Union, “The Inspection”

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE (New Award)

Frankie Corio, “Aftersun”

Gracija Filipović, “Murina”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Lily McInerny, “Palm Trees and Power Lines”

Daniel Zolghadri, “Funny Pages”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Florian Hoffmeister, “TÁR”

Hélène Louvart, “Murina”

Gregory Oke, “Aftersun”

Eliot Rockett, “Pearl”

Anisia Uzeyman, “Neptune Frost”

BEST EDITING

Ricky D’Ambrose, “The Cathedral”

Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

Blair McClendon, “Aftersun”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Monika Willi, “TÁR”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (For the best feature made for under $1 million, given to the writer, director and producer)

“The African Desperate”

“A Love Song”

“The Cathedral”

“Holy Emy”

“Something in the Dirt”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Award given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

X – “Women Talking”

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

“All That Breathes”

X – “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Midwives”

“Riotsville, U.S.A.”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

“Corsage”

“Joyland”

“Leonor Will Never Die”

“Return to Seoul”

“Saint Omer”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

“Aftersun”

“Emily the Criminal”

“The Inspection”

“Murina”

“Palm Trees and Power Lines”

PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey (The Producers Award, now in its 26th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.)

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky

David Grove Churchill Viste

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD (The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 29th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.)

Adamma Ebo, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”

Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”

Araceli Lemos, “Holy Emy”

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD (The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 28th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.)

Isabel Castro, “Mija”

Reid Davenport, “I Didn’t See You There”

Rebeca Huntt, “Beba”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“The Bear”

“Pachinko”

“The Porter”

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

“Children of the Playground”

“Mind Over Murder”

“Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Aml Ameen, “The Porter”

Mohammed Amer, “Mo”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

Kamillion, “Rap Sh!t”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sue Ann Pien, “As We See It”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Ben Whishaw, “This is Going to Hurt”

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Danielle Deadwyler, “Station Eleven”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jeff Hiller, “Somebody Somewhere”

Gbemisola Ikumelo, “A League of Their Own”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Frankie Quinones, “This Fool”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Molly Shannon, “I Love That For You”

Tramell Tillman, “Severance”

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

X – “Pachinko”

