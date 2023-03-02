Independent Spirit Awards predictions: Stephanie Hsu (‘Everything Everywhere’) will get her turn in the spotlight

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” swept the SAG Awards in historic fashion, winning all four of its categories. That included the supporting actress prize for Jamie Lee Curtis, but she was up against one of her co-stars, Stephanie Hsu, the only nominated actor from the film who didn’t end up taking home an individual performance trophy. She’ll get her opportunity in the spotlight, though, at the upcoming Independent Spirit Awards on March 4, where she’s the front-runner to win Best Breakthrough Performance.

As of this writing Hsu gets leading odds of 59/20 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Among those predicting her are nine out of the 11 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed thus far, all Gold Derby Editors, and most of the Top 24 Users and All-Star Top 24 who have chimed in. Because the Spirit Awards are open to any film enthusiast who pays yearly dues to the organization, this voting body tends to be more populist than other groups, with the highest-profile Oscar contenders usually having an advantage. Since Hsu is the only Oscar nominee in her category, that would seem to put her in the catbird seat.

But Hsu is up against one other contender from an Oscar nominated film. Frankie Corio ranks second in our odds for “Aftersun,” which earned her co-star Paul Mescal a Best Actor bid from the motion picture academy. Also nominated is Gracija Filipovic (“Murina”), who surprised us by winning the breakthrough prize at the Gotham Awards last fall. But the Gothams are decided by small juries of industry peers, so it’s a leveler playing field than here, where lower-profile nominees might struggle for attention. Nevertheless, one Expert apiece is betting on Corio and Filipovic to upset Hsu, so don’t count them out.

