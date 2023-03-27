‘Indiana Jones 5’ reportedly slated for Cannes premiere

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is reportedly “Dial”-ing up the excitement. Variety reports that the festival’s organizers have invited Disney to premiere “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the forthcoming fifth Indiana Jones film, at the festival this May.

The adventure film is expected to screen on May 17 or May 18, though details including official confirmation are still being worked out.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is the first Indiana Jones film since 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” and supposedly Harrison Ford’s last hurrah as the iconic character he’s played since 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” It’s set in 1969, and follows Indy as he tries to root out Nazis working for the U.S. space program. The archeologist may be a man out of time in the Space Age, but his hatred of Nazis is forever.

The film is directed by James Mangold (“Logan”) from a script he wrote with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are executive producers. In addition to Ford, the cast includes Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy’s granddaughter Helena Shaw, and Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, a supposedly ex-Naxi scientist now working for NASA who’s using the Apollo program to achieve his own nefarious goals.

The film is slated for wide release on June 30.

Cannes has increasingly become a splashy launchpad for Hollywood blockbusters. Last year’s festival boasted the world premiere of “Elvis” and a special screening of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Both films were screened out of competition. Back in 2008, “Crystal Skull” premiered at Cannes. The festival and Dr. Jones go way back.

Other hotly anticipated Cannes premieres this year are expected to include Martin Scorsese’s period crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon” and HBO’s controversial showbiz cult drama “The Idol.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions