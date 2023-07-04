‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ director James Mangold explains the shocking ending

The following piece contains spoilers about “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Considering “Raiders of the Lost Ark” ends with angels of death emerging from the Ark of the Covenant to melt the faces of multiple Nazis, it’s not like the Indiana Jones franchise is known specifically for its fidelity to reality. It was with that in mind that “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold devised his film’s finale: an audacious trip back in time to the Siege of Syracuse in 213 BC.

“Well, I never presented it as time travel. I never really thought of it as time travel,” Mangold explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “They certainly go through a portal in time at the end of the movie. But the movie isn’t about time travel. It’s about time, it’s about getting older and it’s about the world changing around you. And as long as there’s been Indiana Jones movies, the power of the relic has always had some kind of dialogue with the theme of the movie itself. So it was no shocker.”

Mangold, who replaced Steven Spielberg as the film’s director before production began, said he “auditioned this idea I had about making the movie about time itself, but not turning it into an H. G. Wells movie any more than ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark.’”

He added, “Someone in this age could go, ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ is a biblical prophecy movie.’ No, it’s just a movie where someone opens a box that contains Christian relics and angels come out and the sky opens up, but it is not necessarily a kind of a religious picture. What it’s all really about is this continuing dialogue between a secular hero driven by science and fact, who lives in a world of books and history, and is continually confronted with things beyond belief. These things come from history and somehow lead us to confronting miracles of all different kinds, whether it’s a Knight of the Round Table living for 2000 years in a cave [in ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’] or voodoo warriors reaching into chests and pulling out hearts or creating zombies [in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’] or the Ark of the Covenant exploding the heads of only people with their eyes open.”

As Mangold explained to The Hollywood Reporter, having an Indiana Jones movie end with a “big swing” is part of the thing that makes it an Indiana Jones movie.

“I wanted Indy to be confronted with something that would not only challenge his notions of belief, but also tempt him in a way,” he added. “Life in the modern world had gotten disillusioning enough that the idea of actually living in history might be a temptation for him.”

Indeed, in the finale, Indy (Harrison Ford), Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and most of the main villains have flung back in time thanks to the title device, the Antikythera mechanism designed by Archimedes. Once there, an injured Indy decides he should stay in the past because the present has left him behind, and his son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), has died in Vietnam. But Helena doesn’t agree. She punches Indy in the face to knock him out and returns him to the famed adventurer to his proper time and space. There, Indy reconnects with his family and friends, including his estranged wife, Marion (Karen Allen).

“That seemed to me to be right emotionally,” Mangold said in another interview with Variety, “that a disillusioned hero could end up at this wonderful tumultuous moment in world history and — with his son gone and his wife gone — that he’d picture himself staying in the place he loves best, which is this imagining these worlds.”

But, Mangold added, “I felt like he had to come home. He had to clean things up. He had to own what happened to him and Marion, and the amount of loneliness and disappointment in himself he’s carrying about his inability to navigate that between them.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is in theaters now.

