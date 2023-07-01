‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ ending: [Spoiler] was ‘deeply happy’ she came back for finale

This piece contains spoilers for the ending of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

If “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” closes the book on its title character after 42 years, then what better way to send off the world’s most famous archaeologist than with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) by his side?

In the closing moments of James Mangold’s new film – after Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) have returned from the distant past since “Dial of Destiny” features literal time-traveling – Indy and Marion reunite after years of estrangement following the death of their son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf, who doesn’t appear in the new film), in Vietnam.

The brief scene – which heavily references one of their beloved romantic interactions in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” when Indy shows Marion his various injuries only to have her give each a kiss – is the only appearance for Allen in the film. But it’s also the emotional lynchpin of the whole feature, putting a button on decades of love for the franchise and Ford’s iconic character.

In interviews published Friday, Allen said she was initially “disappointed” with how Marion factored into the story, only because a previous version of what became “Dial of Destiny” that original director Steven Spielberg had worked on might have included the character in a greater capacity.

“When Steven was going to direct the film, I think the scripts were more focused on an Indy/Marian story,” Allen told Variety. “But when Steven stepped aside and James came in, he started fresh with new writers and they just went in the direction they went in. They were going to tell a different story. That’s not to say that I had ever read a script that Steven was working on, because I hadn’t. But I just knew from conversations that we’d had that the ongoing story had involved Marian in a much bigger way than the story that they ended up with.”

But the sadness she might have felt about Marion not going on one last adventure with Indy after “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” quickly went away.

“I was deeply happy that Marian came back at least the end of their story,” Allen added. “If this is indeed truly the last film of this particular group of films — if this is the last story with Harrison as Indy and me as Marian — I was profoundly happy that it didn’t end without them coming back together. That meant a lot to me, to feel like they were going to ride off in the sunset together.”

As for playing Marion again, Allen told Entertainment Weekly, “If this is indeed the last film of this series… it ended on a very upbeat note for her character. Because she’s such a vibrant, wonderful character, and it would’ve broken my heart to see her just vanish into the ether.”

Allen said her brief appearance – which was kept hidden in all the “Dial of Destiny” marketing – only took a couple of days to shoot. But watching her and Ford work together was as emotional for the production as it has been for audiences around the world.

“It was certainly emotional doing it,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly. “I have always said, and I don’t know if Harrison feels the same way, but I suspect he does, that these two are really the love of each other’s life. I came to really appreciate that the story they wanted to tell was that this wedge had been driven between them, and in spite of that they have found their way back to each other. The crew at the end of it when we finally finished shooting was all very emotional. I certainly felt emotional, and I think Harrison did too, in the sense that we felt like we were putting this period or exclamation point at the end of their story, which was lovely.”

