‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Super Bowl trailer shows de-aged Harrison Ford [Watch]

Indiana Jones and the “Big Game” spot? During Sunday’s Super Bowl, Disney released a new trailer for the forthcoming return of Indiana Jones, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” which puts Harrison Ford back in the fedora.

The film is directed by James Mangold with a script he wrote alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Steven Spielberg, who directed the four previous installments in the franchise and was attached to direct “Dial of Destiny” before dropping out, is one of the executive producers.

The fifth overall installment in the franchise, “The Dial of Destiny” is set in in 1969, with “American archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones living against the backdrop of the Space Race. Jones is uneasy over the fact that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help beat the Soviet Union in the competition to make it to space. His goddaughter, Helena, accompanies him on his journey.”

You can watch the new TV spot here:

Ford plays Jones, obviously, with Emmy Award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring as Helena. Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen are also in the cast. Like “The Irishman” and some major Marvel projects, “Dial of Destiny” utilized de-aging technology to feature a Ford as Jones from decades earlier.

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers on the project under the Lucasfilm Ltd. production banner.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out on June 30.

