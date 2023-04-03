‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ confirmed for 2023 Cannes premiere

One week after it was reported that the latest Indiana Jones film would have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Disney and festival organizers confirmed the news on Monday. The film, titled “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” will premiere on May 18 ahead of its theatrical debut on June 30.

Director James Mangold, who took over the franchise from Steven Spielberg, said in a statement, “In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director’s Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!”

This is the fifth Indiana Jones film, but the first since 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull.” (Like “The Dial of Destiny,” “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” also bowed at Cannes.) Mangold directs an all-star cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), returning Indy staple John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Harrison Ford, of course, returns as Indiana Jones. Said the actor of the project in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this year, “What I love is that we’re meeting him at a different point in his life to where we’ve seen him in these other films. It’s a logical place for him to be at this stage, considering his behavior and what he spent his time doing. It’s a very interesting script Jim came up with.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel are producers, with Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. As usual, John Williams is the film’s composer.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is out in theaters on June 30.

