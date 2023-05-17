No need for the Staff of Ra: Finding Indiana Jones movies is easy

“It belongs on streaming.”

With James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” making its out-of-competition Cannes bow on Thursday, the good people at Lucasfilm are offering up a compensatory prize to everyone suffering from FOMO. To get you ready for the June 30 release of the new film, the previous entries of the Indy canon will soon be available on Disney +.

True heads already know the movies can be viewed on Paramount+ but, no diss to our friends at that fine institution (especially everyone involved with “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”), it’s fair to say that Disney+ has a bigger market share. (At this point, any parent who doesn’t shell out each month for this service is basically ensuring their kid gets bullied.)

The big day is May 31. Home viewers will be able to watch Harrison Ford in the O.G. “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” (which is now called “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”), the 1981 masterpiece with the single greatest action sequence in all of cinema. Then there’s 1984’s “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” in which the newly Oscar-anointed Ke Huy Quan gives the finest kid performance ever filmed. After that, there’s 1989’s “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” in which Sean Connery’s performance elevated the far-fetched action of these preposterous scenarios into something actually profound.

But wait! There’s more. Now, yes now, is the time to give 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” a second chance. Indeed, there are some critics who really like this movie. Maybe they are onto something? If not, watching it again can only do “The Dial of Destiny” favors, no? It’s a sure bet.

Lastly, for the completionists, Disney+ is bringing back all 28 episodes (and the four TV movies) of “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.” Currently, one can only view the first season on Amazon with a digital purchase. The 1990s series, which starred Sean Patrick Flanery as the teen version of the daring archaeologist, had a slew of incredible guest stars, including Christopher Lee, Daniel Craig, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Max von Sydow, Frank Vincent, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Ehle, Anne Heche, and, for your Indy- “Star Wars” crossover, Ian McDiarmid.

As we await word of the new one out of Cannes, know this: Harrison Ford barks “give me the dial!” in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” The man is always direct.

