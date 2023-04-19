‘Insidious: The Red Door’: Watch the creepy new trailer

Patrick Wilson makes his feature directorial debut with a project close to his heart. The actor has stepped behind the camera for the Sony horror thriller “Insidious: The Red Door,” a sequel to “Insidious” and “Insidious: Chapter 2,” both of which starred Wilson. This is the fifth film in the “Insidious” franchise and on Wednesday, Sony debuted the first trailer for the summer release.

Here’s the Sony logline: “In ‘Insidious: The Red Door,’ the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

Wilson and Simpkins are part of the original cast who returned for the new film, as did Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor. Other actors in the cast include Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell with a script by Scott Teems and a story by Whannell (who created these characters).

You can watch the trailer here:

“Insidious: The Red Door” is out in theaters on July 7.

