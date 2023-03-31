It’s a ‘Bear’ market as the pulse-pounding series claws its way up to third place among Emmy comedies

Over the past week, the FX on Hulu half-hour “The Bear” sank its claws into a new victim, skipping past “Only Murders in the Building” and into third place in the Gold Derby combined odds for Best Comedy Series at 13/2, trailing the runaway leader and two-time category defending champ “Ted Lasso” (9/2) and sophomore “Abbott Elementary” (11/2). Then “Only Murders” is fourth at 7/1 while “Barry” takes up the fifth spot at 17/2. Rounding out the top 10, in order, are “Wednesday,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Poker Face” and “Shrinking.”

“The Bear” is actually doing even better among Gold Derby’s experts, rising into a second-place tie with “Abbott” at 11/2. And what’s interesting is that the show expected to build in interest and popularity once its second season launches, likely in early summer, even though it will be judged for awards based on its first season that launched over Hulu last year. It introduced us to the pressure-cooker life inside an Italian beef shop in Chicago, capturing the visceral, adrenalin-pumping chaos of the food industry. It’s expected to compete in multiple categories at this year’s Emmys.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions