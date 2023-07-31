J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that J. Smith-Cameron is entering the “Succession” episode “Living+” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Living+” aired on April 30, 2023, and is the sixth episode of the HBO show’s fourth and final season.

In “Living+,” the Roy family heads to Los Angeles for a new product launch. While there, longtime allies Roman (Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin) and Gerri (Smith-Cameron) have what becomes their final falling out, an argument that all but ends their complicated friendship. The episode was written by Georgia Pritchett and Will Arbery and directed by Lorene Scafaria (an Emmy nominee as well for “Living+”).

This is the second Emmy Award nomination for Smith-Cameron, who was also nominated in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category last year for “Succession.”

For this 2023 contest, Smith-Cameron is competing against Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), and Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

“Succession” received 27 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series. The HBO series has earned 75 nominations with 13 wins thus far, including Best Drama Series in 2020 and 2022.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

