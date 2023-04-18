Could Jack Black’s ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ love theme win him an Oscar and a Grammy?

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” has been a historic success at the box office, making more $677 million worldwide in less than two weeks. Its success has also spilled over onto the Billboard charts. Jack Black‘s “Peaches” debuted at number-83 on the latest Hot 100. If the comedic power ballad could cross over onto the pop charts, could it actually — gasp! — win an Oscar and a Grammy? Watch the music video above.

Black voices the classic Nintendo villain Bowser, who intends to marry Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and rule the galaxy. He sits at the piano and sings “Peaches” to profess his love. The song was written by Black along with Eric Osmond, John Spiker, and the film’s directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and at the Oscars it could be nominated for Best Original Song. Will the film itself get a corresponding nom for Best Animated Feature? It might not need to. Consider that “The Lego Movie” (2014) was surprisingly snubbed in that category but still managed a songwriting nom for “Everything is Awesome,” which was also a comedic song that charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Or perhaps Black and his cowriters will have a better chance at the Grammys, where they’ll be eligible for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Black is actually a Grammy winner already. He claimed Best Metal Performance for “The Last in Line” as one half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D. He also earned a Best Compilation Soundtrack nomination for another film he starred in, “School of Rock,” as well as a Best Comedy Album nom for “Rize of the Fenix” with Tenacious D. So there’s a chance “Peaches” could be the ticket to at least a quarter of an EGOT, or maybe half.

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?