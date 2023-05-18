Jaime Lynn Ruiz (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Finding an idol’ was ‘one of my number-one goals’ — awkward!

On Wednesday’s 12th episode of “Survivor 44,” the Tika three (Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Carson Garrett) stuck together and gained a new ally in Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt. Together they all voted to send home Jaime Lynn Ruiz, whose exuberant spirit remained until the bitter end. “Oh my gosh! I’m so grateful to make the Top 6. This is a huge accomplishment,” she stated after leaving the game. Read on for Jaime’s “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

But Jaime’s confessional soon turned uncomfortably awkward, as she once again brought up her fake immunity idol that she believed to be real. “Finding an idol, that was one of my number-one goals and I’m so grateful,” she declared. “I am proud of myself for overcoming so many fears. I can do anything at this point. I had so much fun playing my favorite game in the entire world.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

To recap, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle planted a fake idol at the Ratu camp in the third episode and then “found” it with Jaime. She believed it was real throughout the entire game, including when she handed it off to Kane Fritzler post-merge (in case there was a Knowledge In Power advantage in play). Kane was voted out with her fake idol in his sock, but when Jaime came clean to her fellow tribe mates about what happened, no one believed her, and it painted a fresh target on her back.

At this week’s Top 6 tribal council, Jaime received a leading four votes (from Carolyn, Yam Yam, Carson and Heidi), while Carolyn earned the other two (from Jaime and Lauren Harpe). Upon leaving the game, Jaime remained all smiles and told everyone she “loved” them, including host Jeff Probst.

Heading into tribal, the audience was under the impression that Carolyn could possibly be blindsided by Yam Yam and Carson, but they ended up not going that route. Now the Tika three have a dominant presence in the Final 5, with the other two being Heidi and Lauren. Note that since Heidi used her hidden immunity idol, there are officially no more advantages or idols left in the game.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions