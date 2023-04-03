James Corden feels on ‘unstable ground’ as late-night end looms

James Corden, host of “The Late Late Show” since 2015, spoke candidly from the stage of The Paley Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. The London-born 44-year-old comic and two producers on his CBS late-night show, Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, took something of a victory lap as they wind down their tenure in the 12:30 time slot. They have 12 more episodes to shoot, and are planning some big names (and more carpool karaoke segments) for the grand finale.

Bryan Cranston (a good get!) hosted the panel, during which time Corden spoke about the uncertainty he feels about his future employment. “I haven’t felt this scared since I decided to take the show, to move here,” he said. “I haven’t felt on such unstable ground,” but added, “I have to embrace that fear.”

He intends to bring his family back to England and hopes to get back to live theater. “I will be really, really upset with myself if in the next year or year and a half or so, I don’t go do another play or revisit a play I’ve already done. I would give anything to go back and do a show again, I’d give absolutely anything.” Corden’s performance in the West End transfer of “One Man, Two Guvnors” won him a Tony Award for Best Actor at the 2012 ceremony. He somehow beat John Lithgow, Frank Langella, James Earl Jones (!), and Philip Seymour Hoffman as Willy Loman.

“The Late Late Show” was created in 1995 by David Letterman and Peter Lassally and basically presented on a silver platter to the great Tom Snyder, someone who had promoted Letterman a lot when the gap-toothed midwesterner was just starting out. Letterman’s first show, “Late Night with David Letterman” on NBC was actually a replacement for Snyder’s “Tomorrow,” and it is believed that Letterman always felt a little bad about that.

Snyder’s version of the show was more of a conversation-type program (more “Charlie Rose” than “The Tonight Show”) and lasted until 1999. The next host was Craig Kilborn, who took the position after leaving “The Daily Show,” making room for Jon Stewart. Kilborn split in 2004 and, after a year of rotating guest hosts, Scotsman Craig Ferguson held down the fort for nine years. (Ferguson being passed over for Stephen Colbert for the Letterman job meant he got a contractually obligated bonus of $10 million. Not bad for not doing any work!)

James Corden came aboard in 2015 and infused the program with a lot of celebrity interviews, YouTube-ready bits, gags, and stunts. Since joining the late-night circuit, Corden’s profile has exploded — as has his awards recognition. He’s won 12 Emmy Awards in a variety of categories.

With Corden leaving the time slot, the top dog at CBS Late Night, Stephen Colbert, is getting a chance to do some programming, as Letterman once did. He’s revising the quasi-interactive game show “@midnight” with Funny or Die. A host has not been named.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions