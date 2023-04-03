James Corden reflects on the end of ‘The Late Late Show’ and what he’ll do next (hint: nothing) during PaleyFest event

An emotional and reflective James Corden bid his fans and television farewell – at least for now – during a PaleyFest LA event Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood a few weeks before his CBS “The Late Late Show with James Corden” heads off into the sunset for good on April 27. It was announced that the show in its final days will release three new “Carpool Karaoke” segments featuring major stars. Corden will also participate in a “Take a Break” segment featuring the Kardashian family, and will debut one last, epic “Crosswalk the Musical” performance. Additionally, the popular “Late Late Show” guest Tom Cruise will join Corden for a final musical “Lion King” sketch from the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

CBS previously revealed that the show will conclude April 27 with a final broadcast at 12:37 a.m., preceded that night at 10 p.m. by an hourlong “Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special.” The show has a dozen episodes left to air in going out with what is hoped to be a bang.

The Sunday event – which was also promoted as an Emmy FYC panel – found Corden being joined by “Late Late Show” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, along with bandleader Reggie Watts. Moderating things was Corden’s pal Bryan Cranston, who once came to Corden’s rescue to guest host the December 13, 2017 installment of the show following the birth of Corden’s daughter.

Following a rollicking clip roll of “Late Late Show” highlights, Corden nearly teared up while noting the show’s eight-year run was “everything I ever wanted this show to be. It’s all a bit much. It feels incredibly strange and its an unnatural feeling to walk away from something you love so much…But at the same time, I’m so certain it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s important to go out in the manner that we came in.”

Since announcing his intention to leave the show in April 2022, Corden said the intervening year has been the most overwhelming of his professional life. “I haven’t felt this scared since I decided to take the show, to move here,” he said. “I have to embrace that fear because to be excited and scared is the right place to make something interesting.” He said he’d be more than open to hosting the Tony Awards for a third time, calling his two previous stints “two of the best nights I’ve had in my life.”

Corden also acknowledged he’d like to get back on the Broadway stage sooner rather than later. “I’d be really, really upset with myself if I didn’t (do it) within the next year,” he said. “It couldn’t feel more urgent within me to leave to do that.” He won a Tony in 2012 for his performance in “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

“I’ve thought lots about what I’d like to do,” Corden said. “There’s loads of things I’d love to do, but they’re very reliant on people wanting me to do them.” But beyond that, for the moment, Corden stressed that he’s looking forward to some down time after hosting the “Late Late Show” franchise since March 2015, succeeding Craig Ferguson. He feels compelled mostly to simply decompress. “It’s going to be really important to take a breath and take a minute,” he said. “I can’t comprehend what these eight years have done to me and what’s changed. If I’m sensible, I will try and embrace some silence. It’s been really loud for eight years.”

He’d previously announced plans to return to his native England with his family this summer.

