James Cromwell can achieve impressive Emmy record with ‘Succession’ win

Of all the guest stars who were welcomed to HBO’s “Succession” during its four-season run, one of the most memorable and well-received was James Cromwell as the incorruptible Ewan Roy. Having appeared in up to two episodes per season, he has so far earned a pair of Emmy nominations for the role with a third and final one likely on the way. Assuming he does land in this year’s Best Drama Guest Actor lineup, the 83-year-old could go on to become the oldest TV academy honoree in any male dramatic acting category.

Cromwell’s last “Succession” appearances were in the series’ final two episodes, entitled “Church and State” and “With Open Eyes.” Following the unexpected death of his younger brother, Logan (Brian Cox), Ewan speaks at his funeral as a way of saying “good riddance” to the man whose corruption he deeply despised. The contentiousness of the siblings’ relationship was continually reiterated during Cromwell’s first five guest spots, but Ewan’s occasional support of the embattled Logan made him an enigmatic figure up to the end.

Right now, the record for oldest male drama Emmy winner belongs to Ray Walston, who was less than two months away from turning 82 when he received his second supporting trophy for “Picket Fences” in 1996. The only female drama winner who would outpace Cromwell is Beulah Bondi, who was 88 when she prevailed in the retired Best Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Series category for “The Waltons” in 1977. Today, she would be classified as a drama guest actress.

The drama guest categories’ high-end age records happen to be held by two performers from “The Practice” who triumphed in 2000: James Whitmore (78) and Beah Richards (80). In addition to Bondi, the only acting Emmy winners who would outrank Cromwell in terms of age are lead limited series victor John Gielgud (87, “Summer’s Lease,” 1991) and comedy champs Betty White (88, guest, “Saturday Night Live,” 2010), Marion Lorne (84, supporting, “Bewitched,” 1968) and Bob Newhart (84, guest, “The Big Bang Theory,” 2013).

Cromwell would be the eighth oldest nominee in the history of his own category, behind Ernest Borgnine (92, “ER,” 2009), Eli Wallach (91, “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” 2007), Ossie Davis (87, “The L Word,” 2005), Max von Sydow (87, “Game of Thrones,” 2016), Milton Berle (87, “Beverly Hills 90210,” 1995), Red Buttons (86, “ER,” 2005) and Charles Durning (85, “Rescue Me,” 2008).

Since he previously received TV academy notices for his guest stints on “ER” (2001) and “Six Feet Under” (2003), Cromwell is set to become one of this category’s four most-recognized individuals alongside fellow five-time contenders Beau Bridges and Robert Morse and behind seven-timer Michael J. Fox. The men who will have preceded him in earning at least three guest bids for a single drama series are Fox and Dylan Baker (both of “The Good Wife”), Morse (“Mad Men”), Reg E. Cathey (“House of Cards”) and Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”).

Cromwell, who has a movie/limited supporting win to his name for “American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013), was bested on his first two “Succession” bids by Jones (2020) and Colman Domingo (“Euphoria,” 2022). His fourth place position on Gold Derby’s odds-based 2023 predictions list indicates that, although he has some strong challengers this time, his respected veteran status and the positive response to his work this season could lead him to the winners’ circle.

