Emmy spotlight: James Cromwell succeeds in ‘Succession’

James Cromwell came roaring back for the penultimate episode of the fourth and final season of HBO’s “Succession” as he returned to give one of the show’s finest-ever speeches.

“Succession” follows a family consumed by greed and competition when the patriarchal Logan Roy (Brian Cox) decides to step down as the head of his global media company, sparking an all-out, familial civil war for power. Season four continued that story with a shocker as Logan died early on in episode three. It was six episodes later, however, in episode nine, that the funeral was held. It was this episode, titled “Church and State,” that marked Cromwell’s only appearance in this season.

Cromwell returned again to play Ewan Roy, Logan’s leftist and scorning brother. Cromwell is an actor of such might and gravitas that he could say a lot with very little but, as it were, he was given an almighty speech that towered above any other given in this acclaimed show. Cromwell’s stature here gave him such poise, power, and presence, and his speech is one of the finest moments in season four. And critics agree.

Erik Kain (Forbes) proclaimed: “Ewan Roy (James Cromwell) who gives one of the finest speeches—and performances—we’ve seen in Succession’s four-season run. Ewan tells stories about his brother and him as children, about the death of their sister, about the struggles they faced. There’s a fondness there, but only until the knives come out.”

Ben Travers (Indie Wire) observed: “It’s Ewan’s speech — the pivotal moment in Episode 9, and one that should net Cromwell an Emmy — that expands such pain into a global affliction. ‘What sort of people would stop a brother speaking for the sake of a share price?’ Ewan says, starting with a banger in a speech filled with nothing but hits.”

Brian Lowry (CNN) wrote: “Logan’s brother Ewan (James Cromwell, knocking it out of the park) spoke of the damage that his brother had done to society, while saying, ‘He was not a generous man. He was mean.'”

William Hughes (The AV Club) explained: “In the words of brother Ewan — James Cromwell showing up, as he so often has on this show, to bring a little fire and brimstone down on the heads of the sinners — Logan was a tragic monster, a haunted child who responded to demands for silence by becoming the loudest bully in the room; feelings of powerlessness by becoming high priest of a cult of power. There’s a wonderful tenderness with which Ewan condemns his brother, simply outlining the ways he not only committed evil, but encouraged a love of evil acts in others.”

So positive is the response to Cromwell’s guest appearance that he has landed himself in our lineup of predicted nominees for Best Drama Guest Actor, where we think he’ll be nominated alongside “Succession” co-star Arian Moayed, Andy Serkis (“Andor”), Bryan Cranston (“Better Call Saul”), and “The Last of Us” duo Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman. Cromwell has an edge over his competitors, however, as his guest performance as Ewan is already tried and tested with Emmy voters. He was nominated for Best Drama Guest Actor for the same role in 2020 (losing to Ron Cephas Jones for “This Is Us”) and 2022 (losing to Colman Domingo for “Euphoria”). This proves that Emmy voters love Cromwell in this role and are willing to nominate him more than once. Expect them to make it three bids for the veteran actor.

Speaking of veteran actors… the Emmys love nominating performers of Cromwell’s stature in the guest acting categories — it seems to be a great place for voters to recognize A-list and veteran performers. In 2021 alone, Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”), Charles Dance (“The Crown”), and Courtney B. Vance (winner, “Lovecraft Country”) were all nominated for Best Drama Guest Actor, while Martin Short (in 2020 for “The Morning Show”), Bradley Whitford (winner in 2019 for “The Handmaid’s Tale”), and F. Murray Abraham (in 2018 for “Homeland”) have all also been nominated in the same category. In the Best Comedy Guest Actor category, similar nominated performers include Morgan Freeman (in 2021 for “The Kominsky Method”), Fred Willard (in 2010 and 2020 for “Modern Family”), and Robert De Niro (in 2019 for “Saturday Night Live”). Cromwell fits right into that list.

But let us not forget Cromwell’s own personal awards history. This is a decorated actor with some of the highest honors to his name. He was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 1996 for “Babe” (losing to Kevin Spacey for “The Usual Suspects”), has five SAG award nominations to his name, was nominated for a Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor award at the 2013 Critics Choice Awards for “American Horror Story” (losing to co-star Zachary Quinto), and has been nominated for six Emmys in total. He won his only Emmy in 2013 for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for “American Horror Story,” while he earned a nomination in the same category for “RKO 281” in 2000. He was also nominated for two more Best Drama Guest Actor awards to go with those aforementioned “Succession” bids: one in 2001 for “ER” and the other in 2003 for “Six Feet Under.” Four out of six nominations have been in the drama guest actor category — Emmy voters clearly love him here. Expect him to make it five out of seven this year with yet another bid in this category.

What also helps his chances here is how popular “Succession” is. The show has 13 Emmys to its name so far and we are currently predicting that it will reap the following nominations: Best Drama Series; Best Drama Actress for Sarah Snook; Best Drama Actor for Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Cox; Best Drama Supporting Actress for J. Smith-Cameron; Best Drama Supporting Actor for Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholaus Braun, and Alexander Skarsgård; Best Drama Guest Actress for Harriet Walter, Cherry Jones, and Hiam Abbass; and Best Drama Guest Actor for Cromwell and Moayed. Plus, Hope Davis is on the precipice of a Best Drama Guest Actress bid. That would be a mammoth hauling for a mammoth show. Even if Cromwell didn’t stand out (and he definitely does), he would easily get swept along for the ride. And we expect him to do that, especially because, with this final ever season, this is voters’ last chance to reward a show that they have clearly enjoyed so much. Expect Cromwell to bow out of “Succession” with a third Emmy bid.

