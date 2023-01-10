James Hong (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) set to shatter SAG Awards record

By amassing hundreds of film and TV credits over the past seven decades, James Hong has cemented himself as an indelible figure in the history of screen entertainment. Having just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last May, the 93-year-old is now reaping the benefits of taking on one of his most high-profile roles yet in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” His inclusion in the movie’s ensemble is expected to lead to his first Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, which would make him the oldest film performer ever recognized by the organization.

Hong appears in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” as Gong Gong, the irascible father of Michelle Yeoh’s lead character, Evelyn Wang. He, Yeoh, and Stephanie Hsu (who plays Evelyn’s daughter, Joy) share a connection in that they have all voiced characters in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise. Also included among Hong’s potential fellow nominees for Best Film Ensemble are Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate. Yeoh and Shum competed here together in 2019 as “Crazy Rich Asians” cast members but lost to the team from “Black Panther.”

Since 1997, the record for oldest SAG Award nominee in any film category has been held by John Gielgud, who was less than 12 weeks away from turning 93 when he was recognized along with his “Shine” costars. Hong, who will celebrate his 94th birthday just four days before this year’s ceremony, would surpass him by a sizable margin of 404 days. Four years ago, Harry Belafonte (“BlacKkKlansman”) got closer than anyone else has to taking the title from Gielgud, but still came up 363 days short.

The oldest female film SAG Award nominee is Gloria Stuart (“Titanic”), who also remains the overall oldest winner for big screen acting. She was 87 when she tied with Kim Basinger (44, “L.A. Confidential”) in the 1998 Best Supporting Actress race and lost alongside her to the ensemble of “The Full Monty.” The high-end age record-holding victors in the other three solo film categories are Denzel Washington (Actor, 62, “Fences,” 2017), Glenn Close (Actress, 71, “The Wife,” 2019), and Christopher Plummer (Supporting Actor, 82, “Beginners,” 2012).

Given that Gielgud and Stuart did not succeed on their ensemble bids, the category’s oldest winner distinction belongs to Cicely Tyson (87, “The Help,” 2012). The bar for male recipients of this award was raised just two years ago by Frank Langella (83, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” 2021), who had previously been nominated here between the ages of 68 and 79 for “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Frost/Nixon,” and “Captain Fantastic.”

According to Gold Derby’s odds, Hong and his “Everything Everywhere All at Once” castmates are in a comfortable first place position in this year’s Best Film Ensemble contest. At this point, we also expect Yeoh and Quan to win for their respective lead and supporting performances and for Curtis to pick up a featured notice.

Nominations for the 29th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11 with the ceremony following on Sunday, February 26.

