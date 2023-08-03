James Marsden (‘Jury Duty’): From surprise Emmy nominee to Emmy winner?

“Jury Duty” earned four Emmy nominations including Best Comedy Series,which took a lot of awards pundits by surprise. Among these was a bid for James Marsden for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. Surprisingly, this is Marsden’s very first Emmy nom despite a substantial TV resume. Could he now win?

Judging from the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, Best Comedy Supporting Actor is wide-open. Consider how divided our Experts are. As of this writing those top journos are split five ways with three betting on the consensus front-runner Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), two apiece predicting Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and two-time defending champ Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), and one apiece backing Marsden and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

But that’s nothing compared to our staff Editors, who are split six ways in a category with only seven people in it. Our Top 24 Users are also split six ways. And our All-Star Top 24, like our Experts, are going in five different directions. Ultimately, Marsden ranks sixth in the category with odds of 13/2, but with so much disagreement among our users, the difference between first and sixth place might be pretty thin.

Marsden likely had a lot of passion fueling his nomination since it was word-of-mouth that made “Jury Duty” a breakout hit on Amazon’s under-the-radar Freevee streaming service. That same passion could earn him enough votes to win a category with no clear front-runner. Consider how tight the Best Comedy Supporting Actress race was last year; that award went to the nominee ranked fourth in our odds, Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary“).

Like Ralph, Marsden is an under-awarded veteran actor. In the 2022-2023 television season alone he was on the Emmy ballot three times, for “Jury Duty” and “Dead to Me,” plus a guest role on “Party Down.” He has had additional roles in “30 Rock,” “Mrs. America,” and “Westworld” in recent years.

Additionally, Marsden stands out due to the degree of difficulty of his role: he plays a parody of himself and has to pull the wool over the eyes of Ronald Gladden, the only juror on the show unaware that it’s all a hoax. That makes his task quite different from his fellow nominees, and differentiating yourself from the pack often helps. Enough for him to prevail?

