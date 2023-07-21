James Marsden (‘Jury Duty’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that James Marsden is entering the “Jury Duty” episode “Ineffective Assistance” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. “Ineffective Assistance” streamed on April 14, 2023 and is the fifth episode of the Amazon Freevee show’s first season.

In this installment, Marsden, who plays a heightened version of himself, needs help auditioning for a new movie role, so he asks Ronald Gladden for help. Gladden is “the mark” on this “Candid Camera”-type show, and he has no idea Marsden and everyone else are actually pretending to be on jury duty with him. Later, Marsden jumps on the bed in order to help Noah and Jeannie simulate a sex scene.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Marsden, who was also on the ballot for “Dead to Me.” For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“Jury Duty” received four total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

