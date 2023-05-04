Jamie Foxx sends short message during health scare

Jamie Foxx, the 2005 Academy Award-winner for Best Actor, has released his first statement, via Instagram, since experiencing undisclosed an “medical complication” last month.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote on a black background, adding “Feeling blessed.” He included a prayer, heart, and (aha!) fox emoji.

Foxx’s daughter Corrine first shared news with the public that her father had been hospitalized on April 12, but that he was on the road to recovery. Specifics concerning Foxx’s medical issues have not been released.

On Wednesday, the Fox Network announced that Jamie and Corrine, who host the show “Beat Shazam,” will have temporary replacements in Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne until the situation has fully stabilized. Foxx first fell ill in Atlanta while filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” opposite Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, and Kyle Chandler for director Seth Gordon and producer Peter Chernin. The film was near completion, and Foxx’s remaining shots were swapped out with body doubles. “Back in Action” is Diaz’s first project since 2014. This is the third Foxx-Diaz collaboration, following “Annie” and “Any Given Sunday.”

Many celebs chimed in with well-wishes on Fox’s Instagram. Jeremy Renner, who knows a thing or two about hospital stays, sent “love and strength,” and Vin Diesel left a prayer emoji in the comments. Ansel Elgort wrote “You are the greatest Jamie, please make a speedy recovery. You are a blessing to this world, we need you in it,” and Eric Stonestreet left some heart emojis.

In addition to his Best Actor Oscar for “Ray,” Foxx was nominated for Best Supporting Actor (in the same year) for the Michael Mann crime thriller “Collateral.” Foxx has also been nominated for 10 Grammys, winning one in 2010 for the track “Blame It” with T-Pain.

