Jamie Lee Curtis can win the same Golden Globe category that her mother Janet Leigh won

Like mother, like daughter? Jamie Lee Curtis is the odds-on favorite to win the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” If she does walk away with the statuette, she’ll join her mother Janet Leigh as winners in the category.

Leigh took home the trophy for her iconic performance as Marion Crane in “Psycho” (1960). It was the first and only Globe nomination in her career. Her daughter has had greater success at the Globes. An eight-time nominee, Curtis is chasing her third Golden Globe. She previously won Best TV Comedy/Musical Actress for “Anything But Love” in 1990 and Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for “True Lies” (1994). This is her first bid in the supporting actress category, so she never had a chance to win the same award her mother won until now.

Given her history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the overall strength of “Everything Everywhere” — it has six nominations, second only to “The Banshees of Inisherin’s” eight — and the very open supporting actress Oscar race in general, it’s hardly shocking that JLC sits atop the odds. At 69/20, she leads Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” 37/10), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” 4/1), Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness,” 9/2) and Carey Mulligan (“She Said,” 9/2). But will “Everything Everywhere” really claim three acting prizes from a group that likes to spread the wealth? Curtis’ co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are runaway favorites in their respective categories.

If she does prevail, Leigh and Curtis wouldn’t be the first mother-daughter duo to win this category as Goldie Hawn (1969’s “Cactus Flower”) and Kate Hudson (2000’s “Almost Famous”) have already accomplished it. Leigh, Hawn and Hudson all went on to receive Oscar nominations, with only Hawn winning. Curtis, of course, is seeking her first Oscar nomination in her four-decade career.

Golden Globe odds for Best Supporting Actress Who will win?

