Jane Krakowski would make Emmys history with ‘Schmigadoon!’ nomination

Although “Schmigadoon!” is now campaigning for this year’s Emmys as a scripted variety series, its cast members can still be nominated as comedic actors. According to Gold Derby’s odds, the performer most likely to score a supporting bid for the Apple TV Plus program’s second season is Jane Krakowski, who plays the show-stopping role of singing lawyer Bobby Flanagan. With Best Comedy Supporting Actress notices for “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” already under her belt, she could now make Emmys history as the first actress to be nominated in the same category for regular performances on three different continuing series. (In the video above, watch her viral performance of “Bells and Whistles” from the third episode.)

Krakowski, who earned her four “30 Rock” nominations between 2009 and 2013 and her sole “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” bid in 2015, could now become one of the 12 most-recognized actresses in her category. She is currently one of only two women with comedy supporting actress bids for multiple series. The one who set the precedent was Betty White, who first racked up three notices for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” between 1975 and 1977 before receiving one for “Hot in Cleveland” in 2011.

Technically, Marion Lorne was Emmy-nominated for her featured work on three different comedy series, but only her final bids for “Bewitched” (1967-1968) came in the distinct comedy category. When she was recognized for “Mister Peepers” (1954-1955) and “Sally” (1958), the acting categories had yet to be divided by genre. The same stipulation applies to Richard Boone, who earned generic lead nominations for the dramas “Medic” (1955), “Have Gun – Will Travel” (1959-1960) and “The Richard Boone Show” (1964), as well as Gale Gordon, who received one non-specific supporting bid for the sitcom “Our Miss Brooks” (1955) and then several comedy ones for “The Lucy Show” (1967-1968) and “Here’s Lucy” (1971).

The only man who will have preceded Krakowski in being nominated in a single comedy category for three different shows is John Ritter. After garnering three lead notices for “Three’s Company” between 1978 and 1984, he picked up one each for “Hooperman” (1988) and “8 Simple Rules” (2004), the latter of which was posthumous. The only male dramatic instances have involved lead James Garner (“Maverick,” 1959; “The Rockford Files,” 1976-1980; “Bret Maverick,” 1982) and supporting players Jonathan Banks (“Wiseguy,” 1989; “Breaking Bad,” 2013; “Better Call Saul,” 2015-2017, 2019) and Giancarlo Esposito (“Breaking Bad,” 2012; “Better Call Saul,” 2019-2020; “The Mandalorian,” 2021).

Rebranding as a variety program will surely help “Schmigadoon!” sail to a series nomination alongside usual contenders “Saturday Night Live” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” but its actors are still faced with the challenge of fending off hordes of serious comedic competitors. While some of their chances are slim, our odds-makers have made it clear that Krakowski is by far the show’s biggest supporting threat, and she just keeps climbing closer to the top of the ranking. Maybe, in her case, the third show will be the charm.

