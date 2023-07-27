Janelle James (‘Abbott Elementary’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Janelle James is entering the “Abbott Elementary” episode “Fundraiser” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The episode aired on January 18 and is the 13th episode of the second season of the ABC sitcom.

In this installment, Ava (James) helps Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) raise money for a school trip to the Franklin Institute by selling candy, but Barbara reprimands her after discovering that she’s been instructing the kids to overcharge the candy. Ava explains that she had to be resourceful as a kid, which sometimes included lying, in order to get by, after which Barbara comes around.

This is the second career nomination for James, who was nominated last year for “Abbott.” For the 2023 race, she faces her co-star Ralph, who won last year, in addition to Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”), Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) and Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

“Abbott Elementary” has received 15 nominations through two seasons, including eight this year. Besides Best Comedy Supporting Actress, it also won Best Comedy Casting and Best Comedy Writing last year.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

