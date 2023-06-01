Will Janelle James get Emmy revenge against ‘Abbott Elementary’ co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph?

Last year at the Emmys, Best Comedy Supporting Actress looked like a tight three-way race between Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), and Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”). But it turned out there was a fourth possibility: James’s “Abbott” co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph won instead. With that in mind, Ralph has become the front-runner to win again in 2023. Might it go the other way this time, though?

James seemed like a stronger possibility last year because her role on “Abbott” as vain principal Ava Coleman is such a quintessential comedy supporting winner: a flamboyant, larger-than-life, scene-stealing character with quotable quips like Megan Mullally in “Will and Grace,” Jane Lynch in “Glee,” or Alex Borstein in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Ralph’s role as veteran kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, on the other hand, is subtler and at risk of being overshadowed.

But the television academy has spoken and they prefer Ralph, so she’ll always be their choice from this show, right? Not necessarily. Consider how “Modern Family” scene-stealers Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell traded Best Comedy Supporting Actor back and forth, winning twice each between 2010 and 2014. Then again, Emmy voters have also been known to be single-minded. For instance “Seinfeld’s” Michael Richards won that award three times leaving none for co-star Jason Alexander, “Everybody Loves Raymond’s” Brad Garrett won three times leaving none for Peter Boyle, and back in the supporting actress race the aforementioned “Modern Family’s” Julie Bowen won twice leaving none for Sofia Vergara.

But don’t count out James. She ranks third in our forecasts with 13/2 odds based on the combined predictions of thousands of users as of this writing. Among those, three of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed and two of Gold Derby staff Editors are currently predicting her to upset the defending champ. Do you agree with them?

