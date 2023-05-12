Will Janelle Monae’s ‘The Age of Pleasure’ finally be her era of Grammys?

Janelle Monae is back! Five years following her critically acclaimed and Album of the Year Grammy-nominated “Dirty Computer,” she’s releasing “The Age of Pleasure” on June 9. It’s her fourth studio album and was preceded by a pair of singles, “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” But will it finally win her her long-awaited first Grammy? Watch her “Lipstick Lover” video above, and make or update your Grammy predictions here.

Perhaps surprisingly, Monae has yet to actually win a Grammy despite eight nominations spanning the last 15 years. Her debut studio album “The ArchAndroid” earned her a bid for Best Contemporary R&B Album, but she lost that prize to Usher‘s “Raymond v. Raymond.” She then collaborated with Fun on their breakthrough hit “We Are Young,” earning bids for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, but the only award that song won — Song of the Year — excluded Monae because she wasn’t credited as a songwriter. She finally made the cut in the top category with her Album of the Year bid for “Dirty Computer,” but the recording academy snubbed her everywhere else except Best Music Video for “Pynk.” So she didn’t even have a chance to pick up R&B awards for her efforts.

But Monae has been busy beyond her music career in the years since “Dirty Computer.” She continued to nurture her burgeoning acting career with roles in the series “Homecoming” and the movies “Harriet,” “Antebellum,” and most recently “Glass Onion,” for which she received a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Actress, among other plaudits from critics’ groups. And last year she won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for the short form program “We the People.” So she’s gotten a lot of love, just not from the Grammys … yet.

