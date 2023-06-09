Janelle Monae ‘The Age of Pleasure’ reviews: It’s a ‘horny ode to erotic delight,’ but is it as good as her past work?

It’s been five years since Janelle Monae‘s last studio album, “Dirty Computer.” Since then she has been nurturing a successful acting career that has included a critically acclaimed role in the comedy mystery “Glass Onion.” But she’s finally back on the music scene with her collection “The Age of Pleasure.” How does it measure up to her critically hailed past work?

As of this writing the album has a MetaCritic score of 75 based on seven reviews counted thus far, five of which are positive and two of which are classified as mixed, but none of which are negative. Mary Siroky (Consequence) writes that the album “feels more organic and physical than previous efforts … It’s a remarkably cohesive record.” Adam White (The Independent) adds that compared to her past works, this collection “is a lot simpler in approach: this is a sex record, a frothy, horny ode to erotic delight that breezes past in a carnal blur.”

Erica Campbell (New Musical Express) says, “If ‘Dirty Computer’ was a voyage home for Monáe, then ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ is a victory lap celebrating the spoils that only come by embracing your full self.” But Charles Lyons-Burt (Slant) is more critical, arguing, “‘The Age of Pleasure’ is one of Monáe’s more immediately gratifying albums, but her vocals can come off as surprisingly joyless.” Alexis Petridis (The Guardian) agrees that “there are moments when Monáe’s vocals feel oddly stiff, as if she’s playing another role, or trying a little too hard,” but at its best moments the album is “fantastic.” And Sam Franzini (The Line of Best Fit) claims the album is “fine,” but “a Janelle Monáe album that’s just fine isn’t only disappointing, it’s a little perplexing.”

Indeed, “The Age of Pleasure” is Monae’s lowest-scoring album on MetaCritic. “The ArchAndroid” scored 91, “The Electric Lady” scored 82, and “Dirty Computer” came in at 87. Time will tell how that score will change as more reviews come in. What do you think of “The Age of Pleasure”? Does it measure up to her past releases, or does the relatively brief 32-minute LP sound like more of a minor effort from her?

