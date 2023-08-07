Jared Fields confirms he knew Mama Cirie would be on ‘Big Brother 25’: ‘We planned to keep it a secret’

The arrival of “Survivor” legend Cirie Fields at the end of the “Big Brother 25” season premiere left viewers with many questions. Did her son Jared Fields know she’d also be in the house? Did the duo conspire together before move-in day? Were they going to be allies or enemies? Well, in the second episode, Jared explained a bit more about the Multiverse twist to end all twists.

“I knew my mom was gonna be here,” Jared confirmed in the diary room. “We planned to keep it a secret, but it’s a little scary that someone found out our identity, and we haven’t even been an hour into the house yet.” He was referring to Izzy Gleicher, a “Survivor” superfan who stalked Cirie’s social media and recognized Jared when she saw him in the flesh. “I’m hoping Izzy doesn’t say nothing,” he added. “I don’t feel like painting targets on myself day one.”

“I’m in the ‘Big Brother’ house, bitches!” Mama Cirie told the camera in her very first “BB25” confessional. “I think I’m known for my powers of persuasion. I kind of usually get what I want. There is someone here that I know really well. The plan coming into this game is for me and Jared, my son, to stay undetected. So, no, I’m not telling them.”

Later in the episode, Cirie and Jared brought Izzy into their alliance — because what else were they going to do with her? The mother-son duo also smartly bonded with Head of Household Reilly Smedley. Reilly had the power to remove two of the four people from the nominations block — Jared, Kirsten Elwin, Felicia Cannon and Cory Wurtenberger — and thanks in part to Cirie’s subtle influence, she saved Jared and Cory. That meant Kirsten and Felicia are both eligible to be voted out on Thursday night, unless the Power of Veto is used.

“Reilly turns that key and whose face pops up on the screen? Mine! Because it’s my boy!” Cirie told viewers at the end of the episode. “This is the first step we needed. Jared’s off the block. We’re in the house together. We may be here another week — it all depends on the Veto. So I’m ecstatic.”

As for the two remaining nominees, Kirsten said she felt “betrayed” and Felicia declared she’s “devastated” and that she doesn’t want to hear “Bye Felicia” on eviction night. If the Veto is not used, the 14 players who will vote on Thursday are Cirie, Jared, Cory, Izzy, America Lopez, Blue Kim, Bowie Jane, Cameron Hardin, Hisam Goueli, Jag Bains, Luke Valentine, Matthew “Matt” Klotz, Mecole Hayes and Red Utley.

