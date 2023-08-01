What do you think of Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ hitting #1 on Billboard Hot 100?

Jason Aldean‘s “Try That in a Small Town” has sparked debate over its message, and its music video has prompted just as much backlash. CMT actually pulled the video from rotation after only a few days, though that arguably made it even more popular. The backlash to the backlash led the song to debut at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100 dated July 29. And then it reached the top the following week on the chart dated August 5. No Aldean single has ever reached this level of popular success. But is that a good thing?

Written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, and Neil Thrasher, “Try That in a Small Town” is ostensibly about watching out for one’s neighbors in a tight-knit community. The first verse opens with criminal behavior they just won’t tolerate: “Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk / Carjack an old lady at a red light.” But then it equates those behaviors with “Cuss out a cop” and “Stomp on the flag and light it up.” So apparently if you commit violent crime or protest American institutions, “See how far you make it down the road … You cross that line, it won’t take long for you to find out.”

Is that a violent threat? Well, Aldean then sings about the “gun that my granddad gave me” and the imagined campaign to “round up” those guns from gun-owners. So it would seem that Aldean is threatening to shoot you if you try to take his gun, protest police brutality, or practice your First Amendment right to burn a flag. The racial overtones come from the implication that Black Lives Matter activists would — and should — be gunned down if they “try that in a small town.”

Critics have also argued against much of the imagery in the music video, especially the decision to film Aldean singing in front of a Tennessee courthouse that was the site of a lynching in 1927. An innocent coincidence, or a veiled threat? And has the song’s breakout success been fueled by listeners who wish to defend it against what they see as baseless accusations? Or is its political violence a feature and not a bug?

