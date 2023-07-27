Jason Segel (‘Shrinking’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jason Segel is entering the “Shrinking” episode “Imposter Syndrome” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actor. “Imposter Syndrome” streamed on February 24, 2023 and is the sixth episode of the Apple TV+ show’s first season.

In this installment, Brian (Michael Urie) buys a wedding ring for Charlie (Devin Kawaoka), and makes plans to propose at a party at Jimmy’s (Segel) house. Jimmy is apprehensive about throwing the party, since it reminds him of the strain in his and Tia’s (Lilan Bowden) marriage in the months leading up to her death. Jimmy gets heavily drunk at the party and throws up, but Brian’s proposal is still a success. Gaby (Jessica Williams) assures Jimmy that Tia still loved him despite the difficulties in their marriage. Jimmy thanks her for her friendship, and the two impulsively have sex.

This year marks the first Emmy nomination for Segel. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

“Shrinking” received two total 2023 Emmy Award nominations. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

