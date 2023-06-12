‘Shrinking’ will finally bag Jason Segel his first-ever Emmy nomination

Apple TV+ has quickly become a force to be reckoned with at the Emmys. “Ted Lasso” has won 11 Emmys, including Best Comedy Series twice; “The Morning Show” won an Emmy for Billy Crudup; “Severance” won two Emmys and was nominated for Best Drama Series; and “Schmigadoon!” also won an Emmy. Meanwhile, “Black Bird,” “Bad Sisters,” and “Slow Horses” will all hope to become the latest Apple TV+ show to earn some Emmys love later. But add another show to that list as “Shrinking” looks set to be an Emmsy contender this year.

The show was created by “How I Met Your Mother” alum Jason Segel along with “Scrubs” and “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence and “Ted Lasso” writer and actor Brett Goldstein. It follows Segel in the lead role of Jimmy Laird, a therapist who is grieving the death of his wife and is struggling to keep things together. Jessica Williams co-stars as a fellow therapist, while Harrison Ford features as their gruff, grumpy boss, a senior therapist who has Parkinson’s disease.

The show acts as a star vehicle for both Segel and Ford and the duo sparkle together in their scenes, playing off of one another’s contrasting comedic chops delightfully. Segel’s performance, in particular, is a great one. He utilizes his every-man, goofy style of humor to great effect but pairs that with a vulnerability and tenderness that makes you care so much about the character. It’s a terrific role for him, and critics agree.

John Nugent (Empire) observed: “Segel is great. It’s a delight to see him back in the goofy-galoot-type role that made him famous (see: ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’), while tapping into his more vulnerable side… It’s worth watching for a goofily poignant Jason Segel.”

Brian Tallerico (The Playlist) wrote: “Segel finds a way to be likable even as he’s constantly making dumb decisions, and he’s got a good partner in Maxwell in that their father-daughter chemistry is essential to finding the emotional arcs of the first season believable.”

Alan Sepinwall (Rolling Stone) explained: “It is, again, a role tailor-made for Segel, who’s always been great at turning anger and melancholy into comic fodder… the collaboration with Lawrence and Goldstein is clearly a good one for him, dialing him back just enough so that Jimmy feels fully human even when he’s sobbing in his car to a sad song and screaming, ‘FUCK YOU, PHOEBE BRIDGERS!'”

Segel’s performance has been so lauded that he finds himself in our list of predicted nominees for Best Comedy Actor. We think he will be nominated alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin (both “Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”). Segel is on the precipice, however — he is only just ahead of Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”). However, there are several reasons why you should place your bets on Segel scoring a nomination.

Firstly, Segel has never been nominated for an Emmy before. That seems surprising considering he starred in the immensely popular “How I Met Your Mother,” which won 10 Emmys in total and picked up four nominations for Best Supporting Comedy Actor for Segel’s co-star, Neil Patrick Harris. Segel also starred in “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” Yet, still, Segel has never received any kind of love from the Emmys. Voters will surely want to put that right and reward this actor, who is one of the industry’s most beloved and recognizable comic performers.

Segel isn’t just an actor, however. He’s also a writer, producer, and creator. Emmy voters love rewarding multi-hyphenates like Segel with nominations. Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Best Comedy Actress in 2019 (plus Best Comedy Writing and Best Comedy Series) for starring in “Fleabag,” which she also wrote and created. And Glover won Best Comedy Actor in 2017 (as well as Best Comedy Director) for starring in “Atlanta,” which he also wrote, created, and directed. And Quinta Brunson was nominated for Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Series (and won Best Comedy Writing!) last year for “Abbott Elementary.” Emmy voters love recognizing multi-hyphenates, especially in the comedy categories, and Segel clearly fits into that trend.

You could say the same about his closest competitor for that sixth and final nomination slot — Glover and “Atlanta.” However, as aforementioned, Glover has already won two Emmys (one for acting, one for writing) for “Atlanta.” Voters have already rewarded him. They may want to turn their attention to someone new — someone who has never felt the warm glow of an Emmy nomination, like Segel. Four out of the last five years have featured at least one Best Comedy Actor nomination going to a new show. Only in 2020 did all nomination slots go to actors in shows in at least their second seasons. Usually, voters make room for actors starring in inaugural seasons of brand news shows — Segel would fill that gap here. Plus, we also predict that Ford will be nominated for Best Supporting Comedy Actor. Given the fact that Segel and Ford’s scenes are the very best in the show, voters may tick off both names in their ballots and see them as a kind of double act. They each may help each other earn their first-ever Emmy nominations. Stay tuned.

