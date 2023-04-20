Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) could become 5th man in Emmy history to pull off this rare feat

If Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) ends up winning his third Best Comedy Actor Emmy in a row, as Gold Derby predicts, he would join a rare group of four men who claimed this category three times consecutively. To date, only Don Adams (“Get Smart”), Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”), Michael J. Fox (“Family Ties”) and Dick Van Dyke (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) have pulled off the three-peat. Will Sudeikis now become the fifth?

Sudeikis has been at the top of Gold Derby’s predictions for Best Comedy Actor all season long. His closest competitor is Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), who dominated the winter awards season thanks in part to “Ted Lasso” not having any eligible episodes. Other likely nominees for the 2023 Emmys are Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Note that several other leading funnymen have taken home three or more Emmy Awards throughout the years, just not in a row. They include Kelsey Grammer (four total for “Frasier”), John Lithgow (three total for “3rd Rock from the Sun”), Jim Parsons (four total for “The Big Bang Theory”) and Tony Shalhoub (three total for “Monk”).

“Ted Lasso” stars Sudeikis as the titular American football coach who travels to the UK to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about. Rumors have been circulating for many months that the third season, which is airing now on Apple TV Plus, will be its last ever, but that still has not been confirmed.

So far in Season 3, Ted has continued suffering from crippling panic attacks, he’s dealt with family problems back home, and he’s coached a soccer superstar named Zava (guest star Maximilian Osinski). In the most recent episode, titled “Sunflowers,” for which Sudeikis receives a “story by” credit, the team travels to Amsterdam where Ted has a spiritual vision that helps him come up with a brand new strategy to (hopefully) win games.

“I really didn’t [think I would win],” Sudeikis said at last year’s Emmys after he pulled off a second victory for Best Comedy Actor. “It’s an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with, so I’m not overly prepared. But I did take classes at the Second City,” he joked. The actor then went on to thank his parents, his “Ted Lasso” cast and crew, and the “people that watch this show and dig it as much as we dig making it.”

