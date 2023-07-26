Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jason Sudeikis is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “So Long, Farewell” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actor. “So Long, Farewell” streamed on May 31, 2023 and is the 12th and final episode of the Apple TV+ show’s third season.

In this installment, Sudeikis’ character Ted has informed Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) that he and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) will be going home. Later, Ted asks Trent (James Lance) to change his book’s title, “The Lasso Way,” because it was never about him. Trent retitles it “The Richmond Way.” Beard, Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) put the “Believe” sign back up and Ted returns home to coach his son’s soccer team.

SEE Jason Sudeikis would be first Comedy Actor Emmy champ since Michael J. Fox to win 3 in a row

This year marks the seventh, eighth and ninth career Emmy nominations for Sudeikis as a writer, producer and actor for “Ted Lasso.” He is the two-time defending champ for Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Series. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

“Ted Lasso” received 21 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions