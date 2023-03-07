Jason Sudeikis says ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 is ‘the end of this story that we wanted to tell’

In another indication that the forthcoming third season of “Ted Lasso” might be the show’s last as currently constructed, co-creator, writer, and star Jason Sudeikis told Deadline the new batch of episodes represents “the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.”

Asked about whether he would return as the title character in the Apple awards juggernaut beyond Season 3, Sudeikis joked, “I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?”

He later added, “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sudeikis said the third season of “Ted Lasso” was largely conceived with a conclusion for the series in mind.

“I mean, that’s how we went about writing it, that we wanted to close up this chapter of it,” he said before later adding, “The idea was to do three years. I mean, if we had the opportunity, if we were able to, never know how something’s going to be received.”

That “Ted Lasso” might conclude its main narrative arc – if not its entire run – after three seasons has long been discussed by the show’s creative leadership. Back in 2021, before the Season 2 premiere, Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly as much. “The story that’s being told – that three-season arc — is one that I see, know, and understood,” he said. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Previously, star and writer Brett Goldstein said the third season of “Ted Lasso” was being written as an ending point. “It was planned as three,” Goldstein said last year. “Spoiler alert – everyone dies.”

Not likely. As Sudeikis suggested in his interview with Deadline, the depth with which the show’s secondary and supporting characters have been explored thus far lends “Ted Lasso” to some spin-off possibilities.

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks…to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” he said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 debuts on March 15 on Apple TV+. The show has won consecutive Emmy Awards for Best Comedy Series and will factor heavily in the awards race once again this year.

