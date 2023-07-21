Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jeff Bridges is entering the “The Old Man” episode “I” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “I” premiered on June 16, 2022, and is the first episode of the seven-episode first season of the FX series.

In “I,” the past of former CIA operative and Vietnam vet Dan Chase (Bridges) – who has been living off the grid – catches up to him, forcing him to flee the Vermont town he’s called home for three decades and go on the run. He’s tracked by FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow). The episode was written by co-creators and executive producers Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine and directed by Jon Watts.

This is Oscar winner Bridges’ second overall Emmy nomination and first in the Best Drama Actor category. His first came for Actor in a Miniseries or Movie in 2010 for “A Dog Year.” For this 2023 contest, Bridges is competing against Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).



“The Old Man” received a pair of 2023 Emmy Award nominations, honoring the show’s cinematography along with Bridges. It was renewed for a second season a few weeks after its premiere last summer.

