Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’) could sneak through as surprise winner at the Emmys

“Bridges has a really great episode where he has to be extremely physical post-cancer treatment in real life, and he is a beloved actor in the industry,” argues Gold Derby forum poster probablyROB about Jeff Bridges‘s Emmy chances for “The Old Man.” “Every now and then everyone sleeps on someone and they sneak through.” Do you agree with them? Join the discussion here in our forums.

“The Old Man” stars Bridges as a former CIA operative and Vietnam vet who is forced to go into hiding after an assassination attempt and is pursued by an FBI counterintelligence director (John Lithgow). Bridges’s performance has been described by critics as “tremendous,” “a knockout,” and “note-perfect.” Forum poster Victor concurs, “Bridges was phenomenal.”

But it’s flying somewhat under the radar since it’s not as buzzed-about on platforms like Twitter where the very-online congregate. ProbablyROB “assumed nobody cared enough for it to get any real traction, but seeing their odds on GD so much higher than anticipated has me wondering.” Indeed, Bridges ranks among the top six likely nominees for Best Drama Actor based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. And Lithgow is among the eight likely nominees for Best Drama Supporting Actor.

Bridges is admired by the industry — an Oscar winner for 2009’s “Crazy Heart” and a seven-time nominee, a previous Emmy nominee in 2010 for his lead performance in the telefilm “A Dog Year,” and the 2023 Critics Choice honoree for lifetime achievement. And he’s a big A-list name that will be hard to miss on the ballot. But if Bridges and Lithgow do get in, probablyROB wonders if we’re underestimating the show anywhere else: “Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat wouldn’t be horrible nominees when I think about it. I could see them sneaking out a directing nomination too for the first episode.” So are Bridges and “The Old Man” bigger contenders than we’re giving them credit for?

