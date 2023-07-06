Jeff Bridges (‘The Old Man’): My dad ‘really encouraged all his kids to go into acting’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Matt Noble spoke in-depth with Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”) about Season 1 of his FX action drama, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

The actor plays former CIA agent and fugitive Dan Chase, who after going AWOL for the past several decades is now on the run from the FBI and an old friend, Harold Harper (John Lithgow). Earlier this year, Bridges was nominated at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for his role on “The Old Man.”

Bridges admitted in our webchat that his father, legendary actor Lloyd Bridges, encouraged his children to get into the same business as him, which was unusual with “a lot of showbiz folks” at the time. As he explained, “He really encouraged all his kids to go into acting. He loved it so much … And I’m so glad I listened to him because he was right.”

Matt Noble: Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase in The Old Man. I’m Matt Noble from Gold Derby, and I want to kick things off by asking you, Jeff, what was the biggest challenge for you in this series?

Jeff Bridges: It’s really the same challenge with each movie, Matt. And that’s do justice to the material that you’ve been given and jam with these great artists that have been assembled. And in this case, gosh, it’s wonderful to be working with John Lithgow and Amy Brennaman, Alia Shawkat. There’s some wonderful actors involved. And John Steinberg, the guy who wrote the thing and is our showrunner, he’s just terrific to work with. So I’m having a good time.

MN: Oh, that’s very good to hear. And what’s the most captivating thing for you about this character of Dan?

JB: Well, I play a guy who has gone AWOL from the CIA. He’s been AWOL for quite a while now, 20, 30 years, something like that. And one of the things that I found fascinating was that these CIA fellas or vice cops, something that I’ve got in common with them is that we’re actors. But those guys, they’re acting for their lives. And that was fascinating to work with a guy who we have on board, Christopher Huddleston, who actually worked with the CIA and went through a lot of the stuff that my character has gone through, and he was so helpful bringing reality to the whole thing.

MN: Yeah. You say they’re acting for their lives. What are you acting-

JB: Yeah.

MN: I don’t disagree. What are you acting for, Jeff? What motivates you and drives you to act?

JB: Well, probably momentum. I come from an acting family. My dad, Lloyd Bridges, unlike a lot of showbiz folks, he really encouraged all his kids to go into acting. He loved it so much. So I was carried on at six months old and he was visiting the set of John Cromwell, a friend, and it just kept going. He had a series in the ’60s called Sea Hunt, and whenever there was a little kid in there, he’d say, “Come on Jeff, you want to come and work with dad?” I said, “Oh…” He says, “Come on, you get to get out of school. We’ll just have fun and play.” So that’s kind of what keeps me going. I think it’s just momentum. It’s what I’ve done all my life. And for a long time I was unsure of actually if that’s what I really wanted to do. Who wants to do what their parents want them to do? But it actually was… I’d done quite a few movies before I decided, “Oh yeah, I could do this for the rest of my life. This is wonderful.” I’d tell my dad, I’d say, “Dad, I’m not sure if I want to do this acting thing. I like music and I like to paint and do all kinds of things.” And he said, “Jeff, don’t be ridiculous. You get to do all of those things. You’ll be called upon to tap into all of those different interests and talents.” And I’m so glad I listened to him because he was right.

MN: Yeah. And when you won your Oscar, Jeff, you spoke about your parents and you said just as much as them, they love showbiz and they taught you a lot about acting. You mentioned how your mom would get you to entertain for people and how before Sea Hunt, your dad would sit you on the bed and give you the basics of acting.

JB: Sure.

MN: Yeah. What’s the greatest lesson you learned from your folks about acting?

JB: Well, it really wasn’t any of the stuff that I learned on his bed so much. He taught me all the basics, basic acting things. I got to work with him as an adult twice in a movie called Blown Away and Tucker, Francis Coppola film. And man, what I observed in him, I said, “Oh yeah, this is what he was talking about.” He had such joy that he brought to the set and he loved what he was doing so much. And that love was kind of contagious. It kind of rippled through the company. Everybody said, “Oh yeah, this is kind of fun what we’re doing here, jamming with all these other artists and we can kind of relax and have a good time.” And I find when I relax, my best stuff is allowed to shoot out. Last night I went to post Scott Cooper’s new film, the Pale Blue Eye. Scott Cooper directed Crazy Heart, and Scott was a perfect example of that joy and the love of movie making. And again, that inspired all of us working with him. And his new movie is really terrific. This guy is a master filmmaker.

MN: Thinking about The Old Man, how do you take those lessons from your dad and from your folks and bring joy to that set? How do you seek to do that?

JB: Well, it’s a funny thing. I think there’s a couple of different approaches to acting. Well, there’s a lot of approaches, I suppose, and they all can be very useful and successful. The two extremes are probably the ones where actors say, “Please call me by my character’s name, and I’d rather not have too much contact with you. Let’s do all our contact on the film.” And I’ve worked that way with some guys, and that you can come up with some great stuff that way.The other way is kind of the antithesis of that, and this is the way, what I lean into. And that is we only have a certain amount of time to come up with the goods. And again, we’re talking about relaxation. And I find intimacy helps me relax, and the truth to talk about our anxiety. I certainly have tons of anxiety when I go into a show, and the more terrific the story is, the more apprehension and anxiety I have to pull off this magic trick we got to do. So I tend to get into it with the fellow actors and say, “We’ve only got a little bit of time to get into this. Let’s get to know each other so we can relax and let the good work come through us.” And that’s my approach. Does that answer your question?

MN: Yeah, no, it does. It’s bringing joy to the set, and I think-

JB: Well, how do you do it?

MN: Yeah.

JB: Yeah, that’s the basic idea, is just to relax and tell the truth about what’s going on and what a great opportunity to jam with all these other artists, man. I mean, I wish the world could work that way. You’ve got all these different philosophies coming together, but everybody’s there to make a beautiful movie. And I think that’s a good way to look at how we might survive together on this planet. Look it, we’re all in this together, man. Let’s make something beautiful.

MN: Yeah, I love it. And it’d be very hard for you to have the approach for this show, “Just called me by a character’s name,” because there’s about three he’s juggling throughout the course. People wouldn’t know what to call you.

JB: That’s true. That’s true. I’d be correcting everybody.

MN: Yeah. “No, no, I’m this alias today.” And also, Jeff, you’ve had such a iconic, prolific film career, but really other than Sea Hunts and maybe a couple of other guest roles, when you were very young, this is your first entry into television. How have you found this storytelling and artistic medium coming in and telling a story over the course of a season, not just a couple of hours?

JB: Oh, yeah. It’s a very different experience. I was just talking to Scott Cooper about it. I don’t know where it’s going. It’s very lifelike. You don’t know what’s going to happen in the next second in your life. And that’s sort of the way… We’ve got the green light for season two, but I don’t know quite where it’s going yet. John Steinberg has told me a little bit about it, but we’ll see. It’s exciting. John is a wonderful director to work with, kind of my favorite type who’s really got a definite idea about everything, but he’s so open too. He’s curious about what all the other creative minds are thinking and how they might contribute to the show.

MN: The show’s called An Old Man through taking on a TV show by taking on this new character. I guess my question for you is, hope you don’t take offense, Jeff. Can you teach an old actor new tricks?

JB: Yeah, hopefully. I’m always up for new tricks. Life will teach you all kinds of tricks. When I read that title, I said, “Oh, typecasting man, I qualify.” 72. But there’s a bunch of old guys, I think, and look how… He might be a little older than me. And then we got Joel Gray, who’s just wonderful in this show, and he trumps us all age-wise.

MN: Yeah. And someone refers to him as The Old Man in the show.

JB: [inaudible 00:11:24]. Yeah, yeah.

MN: Old is relative. Very good. Now, you talked about how great it is working with John, someone who has had some more TV experience, but what’s interesting is your characters on the show are, for decades, being kept apart. And he’s chasing you for most of the first season, or your character, at least, which meant that it was quite a while before you guys got to actually act together and play with each other on this show, particularly because there were a couple of delays to shooting too. So it was like a couple of years after you started [inaudible 00:12:06].

JB: A couple of years [inaudible 00:12:07]. Oh, God. Yeah, I was so looking forward to working with John, and then I got sick, man. Well, we had a break because of Covid, so that was… And I felt this weird thing in my stomach. It felt like a bone where a bone wasn’t supposed to be. And I said, “Oh…” My wife said, “You got to go to get that checked out,” but denial man. I said, “No, I don’t want to do that. It doesn’t hurt or anything.” So we went to Montana for months and I was hiking and everything, and then we were going to come back. I started to prep for coming back to work and I said, “I better get this thing checked out.” And it turns out that it’s this nine by 12 inch tumor in my stomach, lymphoma, lymph nodes went crazy and I had cancer. So I went in and I got chemo and all of that. And then I got a letter from the treatment place that I’d been exposed to Covid, and I had no immune system to fight it. So the Covid made the cancer look like a piece of cake, man. I was wiped out. And that went on, I was in the hospital for six weeks or something like that. And then I didn’t think I was ever going to be able to work again or anything. And slowly I got it together and two years later I’d show up on the set and it was like we had a long weekend or something. You got all the same faces, all the same actors. And I would say to them, “I had the weirdest dream, you guys.” It was bizarre, but just kind of picked up where we left off.

MN: Yeah. Except then you got to act with John.

JB: Yeah, and then John and I had some really long, good scenes together. It was a lot of fun. We’re both from acting families, we got to share a lot of stories about that and tell jokes together, and we became fast friends.

MN: Yeah. You’re such a joyful person, Jeff. Going through that, having those health issues and things like that, thinking maybe you might not get to act again, coming back and getting to get back into it, does that even enhance the joy or did it give you a new perspective on your art?

JB: Yeah, yeah. That whole experience, that illness, it feels even strange to say it, but it was really a gift. I’ve learned so many things that I wouldn’t have learned if I hadn’t gone through that experience. And again, a lot of it has to do with, like you say, gratitude and just enjoy being alive and all the different ups and downs that it has to offer you.

MN: Yeah. From the profound to the trivial, we’re an awards website at Gold Derby, and what did it mean for you to finally win that Oscar, I think on your fifth nomination for Crazy Heart?

JB: Oh man, it was so great. I got to relive it all just last night with Scott, my good buddy, Scott Cooper. Man, what a wonderful experience that was, Crazy Heart, working on it. And of course, getting the recognition with an award, that was wonderful. Working with my dear friend, T Bone Burnett, who did the music for Crazy Heart. Talk about joy and love and all of those good words, Scott was just a champion at all of that stuff. And he just recently directed me in a PSA spot I did for Evusheld, this drug for people who are immunocompromised. And T Bone did the music for it, so it was like getting the old group back together and we had a wonderful time. It was like making a movie, actually. Scott did a brilliant job in that.

MN: Oh, that’s fantastic. And it was a nice actually Oscar ceremony, that one, because they had people who had worked with the actors come out and say something nice about them. And I think Michelle Pfeiffer got to say some nice-

JB: Oh, that’s right.

MN: So that was a nice moment.

JB: Yeah. I was just saying to Scott this morning, all these… They’re so fortunate to be in this movie biz. Each movie is like a little incarnation, like a little lifetime. And you get to… Every once in a while, you’ll get to have lifetimes that have another character that was in a prior lifetime is now working with you again. It’s quite remarkable. You mentioned Michelle, that was so great to see her and say, “Remember all those times?” That was a particularly wonderful movie working with Michelle and my brother, Beau. That was like a good dream, man.

MN: Getting back to The Old Man, quick question, do you remember your character’s name?

JB: Dan Chase, you mean?

MN: Yeah. Well, it’s a tricky one, isn’t it?

JB: Yeah, he goes by a lot of different names.

MN: And I guess not unfamiliar for you as an actor who also has to go by a lot of different names, depending on the project you’re on and the character you’re playing, I interviewed John Lithgow yesterday and I said, “Oh, what do you want me to ask Jeff?” And he was like, “See if he can remember his character’s name. It’s been so long since we’re-“

JB: That’s funny. I love… Well, yeah. Well, we’re old guys. We forget stuff all the time. I have a bit of trouble with my memory. So thanks a lot, John, but I got it.

MN: You got it. You got it. It’s been so long since we’ve played these characters. He’s like, “We’ve done so many things since.” So yeah, there you go. Do you have a particular moment filming that was just a really fun, joyful moment on set?

JB: Yeah, we’re talking about John and John and I had the long scene in a car. It must have been, I don’t know, a 15-minute scene. It was just a long scene. And now with… You don’t have film anymore, you’ve got the digital recording of what you’re doing, so there’s no running out of film, you just let it roll. And we would often do two takes on one slate. So it’d be like we were in these characters for a half hour all in one shot. And then between setups we’d laugh and joke and tell stories and stuff, and then boom, take two. “All right, here we go again.” And we had a great time doing that. It was a lot of fun.

MN: Yeah, and he said was-

JB: And the whole experience has been terrific. I think of Tim Connolly, our stunt coordinator, and Henry Kingi and my old buddy, Tommy DuPont, gaffing those fight scenes. That was very exciting. And I look back on that now, and I say, “Jeff, you had a nine by 12 inch tumor in your body, man. You’re getting hit in the stomach like that? Come on.” Oh, wild memories.

MN: Oh, that’s so good. John said you were like six days in that car. It was like a road trip.

JB: Oh, yeah.

MN: Yeah.

JB: It was a lot of [inaudible 00:20:30].

MN: Nice, nice. And just to finish off, Jeff, what do you think is particularly special about this story?

JB: I think casting. Not only the actors, but all the creative people that you joined together to make a film. And it starts with John Steinberg, the guy who wrote the thing and started to cast it. So we have a wonderful cast of actors, but we also have a great cast of dog trainers. I’m going to look at some of these names, as you see, my memory is all kind of shot, but I have a cheat sheet here. I mentioned Christopher Huddleston, the former CIA guy. Having that guy, that’s incredible. Julie Bergoff, the production designer. So the sets, all these things come together. T Bone is doing the music, so you’ve got this great score. And Sarah Clifford was the animal trainer and that was wonderful working with the dogs. But all of these, it’s the casting, the group that you bring together to pull off this magic trick, and that’s what makes all the difference, I think. So I think that’s most interesting about it is the group of artists that have been joined together to do this.

MN: Yeah. Well, if it makes you feel any better, Jeff, I’m a few years younger than you and I have to write down names and stuff as well to remember them. I do some work at a school and remembering names, I’m always getting them mixed up and stuff. So yeah, you’re in good company. Well, I don’t know how good my company is, but anyway, don’t want to talk myself up. But Jeff, thank you so much for talking to us today. People watching this interview can go to goldderby.com to make your award predictions and join in the discussions. Jeff, all the best of luck for The Old Man and all your future projects and things you’re working on. I can’t wait to see season two. And we’ve got a few TV awards coming up. Jeff, it’s been so fun to chat with you about life and art. So thanks so much.

JB: All right. See you later, alligator.

