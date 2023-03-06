Jeff Probst invites ‘Survivor 44’ medevac Bruce Perreault back for future season

Among the bruises, blunders and baffling decisions that filled the 2-hour premiere of “Survivor 44” on Wednesday night was the disheartening medical evacuation of 46-year old Bruce Perreault. It is never easy to see a player to leave the game for any reason other than being voted out, but Bruce’s exit stands out as especially frustrating because his fate was sealed literally minutes in to the start of the game. Luckily, Jeff Probst and the “Survivor” producers vowed this week to bring him back for a future season.

Jeff announced the decision Wednesday night on his new behind-the-scenes podcast, “On Fire with Jeff Probst.” In speaking on the vow, Jeff acknowledged what the players give up from their lives in order to journey to Fiji to compete and that he doesn’t think Bruce “got his fair share.” He went on to say that it was an easy call, and an exciting one because it will make Bruce the first player “from the new era” to make a return for a second season. As it stands, the invitation is out to Bruce, but he will still have to accept in order to compete again.

Bruce’s accident came from the season’s opening challenge, an obstacle course that began minutes after the new arrivals met Jeff on the beach for the first time. Bruce was the first member of his tribe to dive into a mud pit under wooden beams. Whether it was the adrenaline pumping or a lapse in awareness, Bruce hit his head on the beam and opened a bloody gash on his scalp. He did finish his length of the course, but later on in the challenge he collapsed to his knees on the sidelines. At that point, medical was brought in to examine him and after some oxygen and water Bruce was cleared to continue on in the game.

Though Bruce didn’t have to exert any more energy in that challenge, his condition seemed to worsen that evening and his tribe mates decided to alert medical to return. This time Jeff made the trip over to their camp and helped make the call that Bruce required more extensive observation and had to be removed from the game. “Survivor” rules have long stipulated that if a player needs to be removed by medical for any length of time that, out of fairness to the other players, their journey in the game must come to an end.

If Bruce takes Jeff up on his invitation he wouldn’t be the first player to be invited back following a forced elimination. On season 25 “Survivor: Philippines,” producers brought back three players who had famously been removed from their original seasons due to illness or injury. Michael Skupin came back after passing out into the fire and burning his hands on season 2, Jonathan Penner returned after an infected knee took him out of season 16, and Russell Swan got a second chance after suffering from dehydration on season 19. Michael managed to make it all the way to the Final Tribal Council of season 25, but finished as runner-up to Denise Stapley. Bruce’s second chance would give him the unique opportunity of becoming the first player to return to the game and go from a Day 1 exit in their first season all the way to a win in their second. Do you think he could do it?

