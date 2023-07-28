Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jenna Ortega is entering the “Wednesday” episode “Friend or Woe” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on November 23 and is the third episode of the first season of the Netflix series.

In this installment, a drawing in a book Wednesday (Ortega) has confiscated from the library leads her to a fair, where she sees a painting of the same girl, an ancestor of hers, who’s been in her visions. Wednesday sees another vision of the girl about to be executed by town founder Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), but the girl escapes. After getting attacked by the monster, Wednesday crashes the town ceremony and orders Thing to destroy the statue of Crackstone.

SEE Full list of 2023 Emmy nominations

This marks Ortega’s first career nomination. She’s nominated alongside Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Based on “The Addams Family,” Tim Burton‘s “Wednesday” nabbed 12 nominations for its first season, including Best Comedy Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners by Sept. 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?