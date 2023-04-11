Jenna Ortega could notch another ‘Wednesday’ win at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jenna Ortega‘s notoriety has skyrocketed in the last year thanks to her performances in the “Scream” sequels and Netflix’s “Wednesday.” For the latter role she has been nominated for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Now she’s up for quite a different award that she stands a good chance of winning: the Golden Popcorn from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In “Wednesday,” Ortega assumes the role of Wednesday Addams, a goth daughter from an eccentric family who in this version also has psychic abilities that thrust her into a murder investigation. The actress didn’t win her Globe nomination (that went to Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary”) or her SAG nomination (that went to Jean Smart for “Hacks”), but she has proven popular with audiences. She won the fan-voted Kids’ Choice Award in 2023 for Favorite Female TV Star. And last year she won the MTV Movie and TV Award for Most Frightened Performance for “Scream 5” months before “Wednesday” brought her to a new level of public recognition.

As of this writing Ortega gets leading odds of 11/2 to win Best Performance in a Show based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. And she has overwhelming support from our most elite pundits: 22 of our Top 24 Users say she’ll prevail, as do 23 of our All-Star Top 24. But it’s not a complete slam dunk. Her closest threat appears to be Sadie Sink, who got a major showcase last season on “Stranger Things.” And that Netflix series has a strong track record at these awards, winning this category for Millie Bobby Brown in both 2017 and 2018. So this could be a close race between the two supernatural horror heroines.

