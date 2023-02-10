Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’) on ‘startling’ response to Netflix series: ‘I can’t think of another Latina character who has the same reach’

“I don’t think I was anticipating that many people tuning into the show nor the reaction being so positive,” said “Wednesday” actress Jenna Ortega at a recent SAG-AFTRA Q&A event in the Netflix Tudum Theater. “I’m not used to that kind of attention. I’m really happy that the cast and crew are getting the recognition that they deserve, but it’s very startling and it definitely takes some getting used to.”

Ortega plays the titular character in the Netflix series, which follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents. Ortega is nominated for Best TV Comedy Actress at the February 26 SAG Awards. “Wednesday” is the second-most viewed English-language series in Netflix history, amassing more than one billion hours of viewership from more than 150 million households.

“I can’t think of a Latina character who has the same reach as Wednesday Addams does,” Ortega explained. “The fact that Netflix was so willing and so adamant about a Latin person being cast in a position like this…all I’ve ever wanted to do with my career is give representation to people of color and for them to be shown in positive lights. ‘Wednesday’ was an opportunity where they were reaching out, she’s an iconic character and I wanted to be able to show that side of her.”

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar didn’t want Wednesday to start shy and follow a stereotypical arc to gain confidence. She starts strong and stays strong through the series. “I don’t think I’ve ever come across a teenage girl character that wasn’t strong,” Ortega admitted. “Just growing up, in this day and age where everyone is so much more vulnerable with social media, and everyone across the globe is able to connect to you somehow. For ‘Wednesday’ it was a bit different because there’s so much about the show that doesn’t naturally make sense. For instance, she’s trying to battle a serial-killing monster the whole time. Wouldn’t she enjoy people being murdered? There’s a lot of aspects of her nastiness, or naturally morbid taste that could be distasteful. So the balance wasn’t being weak or strong. It was a matter of making sure that everything wasn’t jeopardizing why everyone loves Wednesday as a character and her being so bold and nasty.”

Ortega admitted she was a bit hesitant to take the role and backed away from it “a few times.” She revealed, “The 90s established a whole new Wednesday. We had never seen her so deadpan and sarcastic. The Wednesday that everyone is obsessed with now is something that Christina Ricci created when she was 11, so I didn’t want to ruin that. The thing about making Wednesday a teenager is, it’s really, really funny when an 8-year old is saying really morbid, horrifying things because they’re so cute. Then, when you’re 16 it’s like, get a grip! You should know better. You’re rude. No one likes you. So how do you still make her charming? So I realized there had to be a naive nature to Wednesday so that she truly did not understand what the problem was so it didn’t come off like she was trying to get under peoples’ skin or toxic and manipulative for a specific reason. She just has no other way of operating and has really poor social skills. To have an emotional arc throughout the series but never betray her natural instinct was really difficult. That was the conversation we were having every day on set.”

