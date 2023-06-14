Jenna Ortega (‘Wednesday’, ‘SNL’) could be youngest actor nominated for 2 Emmys at once

Since 1998, Angelina Jolie – who was 23 years old at the time – has held the record for youngest person nominated for multiple acting Emmys in a single year. Her dual bids came for her respective lead and supporting performances in the TV movie “Gia” and the miniseries “George Wallace.” After coming close to losing her title to Sydney Sweeney (24, “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”) last year, she could now be surpassed by 20-year-old Jenna Ortega, who is a sure-bet Best Comedy Actress candidate for “Wednesday” and could simultaneously land a Best Comedy Guest Actress notice for “Saturday Night Live.”

Ortega stars on “Wednesday” as a high school-age version of Wednesday Addams, the classic “Addams Family” character who has existed in many iterations since cartoonist Charles Addams created her in 1938. The Netflix comedy’s first season, which originally streamed last November, focuses on Wednesday’s experience as a new student at Nevermore Academy, a private school for misfit children. While away from her creepy, kooky family, she uses her newly discovered physic abilities to solve a murder.

Less than four months after “Wednesday” premiered, Ortega made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, which involved some memorable support from her on-screen uncle (and former “SNL” cast member) Fred Armisen. She became the NBC show’s second host to have been born during the 21st century, following Billie Eilish (2021). After touching on her experiences as the star of “Wednesday” and the horror films “Scream” and “X” in her monologue, Ortega embodied several sketch characters, including a superpowered game show contestant and a possessed child whose exorcism inconveniences her upstairs neighbors.

Ortega would be the ninth performer to concurrently receive Emmy nominations for hosting “SNL” and appearing on another program. The five female members of this group are Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” 2009-2011), Melissa McCarthy (“Mike & Molly,” 2012 and 2014), Amy Schumer (“Inside Amy Schumer,” 2016), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” 2019) and Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place,” 2020), while the three male ones are Louis C.K. (“Louie,” 2013-2015), Donald Glover (“Atlanta,” 2018) and Bill Hader (“Barry,” 2018). As of now, the record for youngest person to achieve this feat belongs to Glover (34).

Since Ortega has never been recognized by the TV academy before, she could become the 27th doubly-nominated first-timer in Emmys history, directly following 2022 competitors Sweeney and Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul” and “Cooper’s Bar”). In addition to being the youngest multi-nominee overall, she would be the youngest comedy guest actress contender ever, surpassing Marlee Matlin (28, “Seinfeld,” 1994), and the second youngest comedy actress one after Patty Duke (17, “The Patty Duke Show,” 1964).

There have been at least three dual (or triple) acting Emmy nominees per year since 2009, so Ortega shouldn’t have much trouble continuing the tradition. According to Gold Derby’s odds, she is in third place in her lead race behind Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”). Landing in the guest lineup will be more of a challenge, especially since “SNL” hosts Brunson, Molly Shannon and Aubrey Plaza are running ahead of her, but she’s certainly capable of pulling it off.

