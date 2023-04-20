The Coolidge-aissance continues: Jennifer Coolidge named 2023’s Comedic Genius at MTV Movie and TV Awards

Jennifer Coolidge is a double MTV Movie and TV Award nominee this year for her performances in “Shotgun Wedding” and “The White Lotus,” but she won’t have to wait to find out if she’ll be a winner. It was announced on April 20 that Coolidge will receive the honorary Comedic Genius Award from the network, joining the ranks of previous recipients Jack Black (2022), Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015), and Will Ferrell (2013). The awards air live on Sunday night, May 7.

Coolidge has been well-regarded for decades for her comedic work in iconic films like “American Pie” (1999) and “Legally Blonde” (2001). She has also been celebrated by critics for her improvisational work with director Christopher Guest in “Best in Show” (2000), “A Mighty Wind” (2003), and “For Your Consideration” (2006). But she didn’t get her flowers from awards voters until recently.

Her scene-stealing performance as Tanya McQuoid in the first two seasons of “The White Lotus” on HBO has triggered a career resurgence for the actress. She won the Emmy for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for her performance in season one. She also claimed Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards for her turn in season two. She received Critics Choice Awards for both seasons of the show.

And as of this writing, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, she’s the front-runner to win another Emmy, this time for Best Drama Supporting Actress; because the show carried over her character from one season to the next, it had to be entered as a continuing series this year instead of as a limited series or anthology. But all Coolidge seems to do is win, win, win no matter what.

