Jennifer Coolidge (‘The White Lotus’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jennifer Coolidge is entering “The White Lotus” episode “Arrivederci” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. “Arrivederci” aired on December 11, 2022, and is the seventh and final episode of the HBO show’s second season.

In “Arrivederci,” Tanya (Coolidge) realizes too late her life is in mortal danger. The episode, written and directed by series creator and fellow Emmy nominee Mike White, ends memorably with Tanya’s death and the revelation that she was the body found floating in the water during the Season 2 premiere.

This is the second consecutive Emmy Award nomination for Coolidge, albeit in a different category. Last year, when “The White Lotus” was considered a limited series, she won Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for the series. Her character returned to the Mike White series for its second season, a carryover that forced the Emmy-winning series into its new category for 2023. The two Emmy nominations for “The White Lotus” are the only two nominations Coolidge has earned in her career.

For this 2023 contest, she is competing against Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”), Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), and Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

“The White Lotus” received 23 nominations at the 2023 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series. The HBO series has earned 43 nominations across its two seasons with 10 wins thus far.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

