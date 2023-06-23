Jennifer Lawrence doesn’t know what to do around ‘method’ actors

The 32-year-old Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence was out on the campaign trail for her upcoming comedy “No Hard Feelings” this week. One stop along the way was the online chat-and-chew show “Hot Ones,” where, in-between bites of spicy chicken wings, she talked a bit about the acting biz.

Early during her showdown with The Scoville Meter, host Sean Evans asked about working with actors with “a different process than your own” and wondered if “there was a kind of acting prep she’s most intrigued by.”

“No,” Lawrence responded, adding, “I would be nervous to work with someone who is ‘method’ because I would have no idea how to talk to them. Do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous.”

One thinks back to the story that’s repeated so often it might even be true from the set of “Marathon Man,” in which Dustin Hoffman stayed awake for 72 hours to be as zonked as his character, which inspired Sir Laurence Olivier to say, “My dear boy, have you considered acting?”

Lawrence (Jennifer, not Olivier) then explained that you don’t always know about the process of your peers, suggesting that this is not something that is necessarily visible. Evans followed up, wondering if she has something of a switch to get in and out of character.

“I had always been very on/off on/off until I did ‘American Hustle’ and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he [Bale] would start getting ready,” the actress said. “I saw that and was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So then I started to do that.”

Later in the episode, after tasting the hottest hot sauce on the market the so-called Girl on Fire literally had tears rolling down her face as she bellowed “nothing helps!” in-between gulps of water.

