Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘The Mother’: Watch the first trailer for Netflix thriller

Jennifer Lopez is the mother in the new Netflix thriller “The Mother” that the streaming service has fittingly scheduled for release on Mother’s Day weekend.

Directed by Niki Caro (“The Whale Rider,” “Mulan”) and written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig, the film finds Lopez playing a deadly assassin who gives up her daughter to escape retribution following a job gone wrong. But 12 years later, Lopez’s character is thrust back into action after her daughter is kidnapped as part of a revenge plot. As Lopez says in the trailer, “I’m a killer but I’m also a mother.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Caro said she loved bringing Lopez back to the action genre.

“The only thing that surprised me was that Jennifer hadn’t been an action movie hero her entire career,” Caro said.

Caro added, “Jennifer brings her legendary skill and precision to the action elements, but also brings her strength as a dramatic actor and her experience as a mother right to the heart of the movie. I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role.”

Lopez has been busy as a performer. Earlier this year she starred in the Amazon release “Shotgun Wedding” (a genre mashup that allowed her to flex those action skills she honed in the ‘90s and early ‘00s). She also signed up for a lead role in the Artists Equity feature “Unstoppable,” which teams her with husband Ben Affleck’s production company he shares with Matt Damon. Meanwhile, Lopez will release her ninth studio album this summer with “This Is Me… Now.” She also famously appeared in Affleck’s Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts and promptly stole the show.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions