Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) takes the lead in Emmy odds for Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis is the two-time defending champ at the Emmys for his performance as the title character in “Ted Lasso,” and for a while he was the front-runner in our 2023 odds too. But the tide turned in recent days in the race for Best Comedy Actor. Suddenly Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) is the man to beat. Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center to let us know if you agree, and scroll down to see our graph that illustrates the current state of the race.

As of this writing White gets leading odds of 37/10 of winning Best Comedy Actor. He’s predicted to win by 10 out of 18 Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, 9 out of 11 Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, 12 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy nominations, and six of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine results from the past two years’ nominations.

White has been on a roll this season, winning the trifecta of Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globe Awards for his performance as an embattled chef. Granted, he didn’t have to face Sudeikis at those awards since “Ted Lasso” didn’t air any new episodes during the 2022 calendar year, but they nevertheless established White as Sudeikis’s strongest challenger. And though some might argue that White’s performance is more dramatic than comic, that certainly didn’t stop Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) or Bill Hader (“Barry”) from winning two trophies apiece in this category for seriocomic roles.

That said, Sudeikis does have the Emmy momentum from winning twice in a row, and he’s currently backed by seven Experts, two Editors, 10 Top Users, and 11 All-Stars. The consensus of our All-Stars is still that Sudeikis will win. So this contest is far from over.

