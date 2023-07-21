Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jeremy Allen White is entering “The Bear” episode “Braciole” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actor. “Braciole” streamed on June 23, 2022 and is the eighth and final episode of the FX show’s first season.

In this installment, White’s character Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto attends an Al-Anon meeting and reflects on his late brother, who died of suicide before the show began. Later at The Beef restaurant, Carmy accidentally starts a stove fire in the kitchen and watches as the other chefs try to put it out. After reading a letter from his brother that references certain tomatoes, Carmy opens all of the tomato cans and finds countless hundred-dollar bills hidden inside. In the final moment of Season 1, Carmy hangs a sign on the door announcing that The Beef is closing to make way for a new restaurant called The Bear.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for White after prevailing at the recent Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG Awards. For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

“The Bear” received 13 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions